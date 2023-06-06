The NYPD Wages War Against Fun, Jerk Chicken

Once a year every summer, one of my neighbors a few houses down throws a backyard party that is so loud that even with my windows closed, it feels like I'm smack dab in the middle of the club. This is not great for me, someone whose ideal evening ends with me in bed no later than 10 p.m.

But guess what—I grumble a little bit before remembering that earplugs exist, and remind myself that part of the social compact of living in a great big city full of people who enjoy having fun is at times being a little personally discomfited, and being okay with that, because sometimes (rare for me, true) you are the person having fun.

Nextdoor's top posters, however, will be happy to hear that unlike me, the NYPD is determined to wage a war against fun this summer:

Shocked to see NYPD had plastered my neighborhood with “No sidewalk BBQs” signs. Reminded of a recent article on silence and “gentrification”.



Sidewalk BBQs are a staple of summer in Harlem and one of the main ways families, friends socialize and spend time together. pic.twitter.com/Lbz6m3emVX — Oni Blackstock (@oni_blackstock) June 5, 2023

The NYPD confirmed to the New York Post that cops "will be beefing up enforcement of sidewalk barbecues this summer," and the NYPD is "asking people online to smoke out egregious grillers by calling 911." (Do not do that.)

In unrelated news, the federal monitor tasked with oversight of the NYPD found that the plainclothes cops that Eric Adams reinstated and renamed "neighborhood safety teams" continue to violate people's constitutional rights. Via the New York Times:

Almost all of the stops made by the rebranded "neighborhood safety teams" analyzed in the report—97 percent—were of Black or Hispanic people, and 24 percent of the stops were unconstitutional. Of 230 car stops included in the sample, only two appear to have turned up weapons, the report said. The study found especially troubling numbers in a handful of precincts, including the 41st Precinct in the Bronx, where only 41 percent of the stops, 32 percent of frisks and 26 percent of searches were constitutional, according to the report.

And now for some fun and constitutional links:

Representative Jamaal Bowman, when told that Eric Adams calls himself the "hip-hop mayor": "Hahaha that's a joke! Make sure you write I'm laughing my ass off, because that's a joke."

So hip-hop, right?

.@NYCMayor, apparently still angry over getting booed at CUNY Law School’s graduation, suggests the school help with asylum seekers. Adds “they want to be freedom fighters,” they should take this on — katie honan (@katie_honan) June 5, 2023

BREAKING: @NYC_SafeStreets members Amy Cohen and Fabiola Mendieta-Cuapio are starting a hunger strike at 11 a.m. tomorrow until @CarlHeastie holds a vote on Sammy's Law.



New Yorkers overwhelmingly want this bill. Albany must stop playing politics with our children's lives. pic.twitter.com/KVZYGRj3UV — Transportation Alternatives (@TransAlt) June 5, 2023

I am here outside the New York Public Library, which is holding a 100th birthday party for Henry Kissinger tonight.



The guest list is secret, but I've confirmed that Secretary of State Tony Blinken will attend.



I'll be here on the red carpet, documenting who else shows up. pic.twitter.com/5oyrJsFrRo — Jonathan Guyer (@mideastXmidwest) June 5, 2023