The Longest Day of the Year Is Upon Us

Meteorologists say that summer begins on June 1. Pool worshippers won't celebrate summer until June 29, when NYC's outdoor facilities are open for business.

But what is summer really about if not the interminable lengthening of days, the unspooling of time itself, the feeling that as long as the sun is up, more is possible?

Thus, Hell Gate's Editorial Board believes that summer begins today, at exactly 10:57 a.m. Astronomically, this means that the sun is shining directly over the Tropic of Cancer, and that New Yorkers will enjoy some 15 hours of daylight. The sun won't set until just after 8:30 p.m.

What will you do with this precious gift of more sunlight?

Normally, we'd counsel a carefully executed sick-day-to-beach-day conversion. But with the high today being barely above 70 degrees, and with clouds lingering and threatening showers, we instead recommend turning off your air conditioner, opening all your windows, and going outside for a completely aimless but ambitious walk—a walk with no predetermined end. Just keep moving until you don't feel like moving anymore (or until you reach some ice cream) and then find a place to stop and think. Or don't think. You've got some time.

