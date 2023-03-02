The Governor Snubs Good Cause Eviction (Again)

Rents in Manhattan are still going up, once-affordable neighborhoods are shedding rent-stabilized apartments at an alarming rate, but Governor Kathy Hochul doesn't seem to care.

As Gothamist reports, "Hochul won't be lending her support to an ongoing effort to cap annual rent increases and ban most landlords from evicting tenants without good cause."

After all, why would a governor support popular legislation that would provide immediate, much-needed relief to her state's residents? That's a silly question. Instead, Hochul wants to focus on her developer-friendly plan to build more (desperately needed) housing upstate and in NYC suburbs, one that has already led to widespread resistance from many of the elected officials of those very same suburbs.

More, via Gothamist:

When a reporter asked the governor whether she supports the "good cause" measure, she was decidedly brief.

"Well, we put forth the [housing] plan that we're going to be working on this year already," Hochul said.

The reporter, Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, followed up: "What do you think of that [good cause] proposal, though? What are your thoughts on it?"

"Right now, I am focused on getting over the finish line all of the initiatives I’ve put forth," Hochul responded.

Good luck with that:

This disturbing newsletter was sent to every homeowner in the Town of Oyster Bay. pic.twitter.com/kWrMtmOfk8 — Noah (@noah_beckr) March 1, 2023

Meanwhile, if you live in Brooklyn and you want to speak directly to your state lawmakers about Good Cause Eviction, two of them—State Senator Julia Salazar and Assemblymember Emily Gallagher—are holding a town hall to discuss the legislation tonight at 6:30 p.m. at El Puente.

