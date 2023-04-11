Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
SubscribeLog In
Morning Spew

The ‘Affordable’ Apartments at Brooklyn’s Futuristic Sinister Stalagmite Ain’t Cheap

You think anyone can just walk into Mordor?

9:03 AM EDT on April 11, 2023

(Kidfly182 / Wikimedia)

6Comments
Join the Discussion

The tallest tower in Brooklyn, upon which the Eye of Sauron will soon be unveiled, is finally opening. 

Studios at the SHoP-designed, 1,066-foot building start at just under $1 million, while a nice penthouse will cost you $6 million—a perfect vantage point for you to do that weird hand thing that the filthy rich like to do.

For lesser gods, there are market-rate rentals, which range from $3,750/month for a studio to three-bedroom apartments at $11,825/month. Their view may not be as nice, but everyone below will still look like ants—ants you can crush.

Mortals who beat the odds might be able to live in the 120 "affordable" units that Barad-dûr—I mean, the Brooklyn Tower—was required to offer, because the developers received a 421-a tax exemption from the state.

Back in 2016, when JDS Development took the tax break to build the tower, there were no clear guidelines for how deeply affordable these apartments needed to be (the City could have pushed for more, but didn't). The developer just had to set aside apartments for people making 130 percent of the area median income and below (up to $138,840 for two people), and then they could decide their "affordability"—how much of the "below" they included. 

Now that the Brooklyn Tower's lottery has now gone up on the City's Housing Connect website, let's see those income requirements:

(Housing Connect website)

Ah, well then. We've reached out to JDS Development to see why they chose to focus on New Yorkers earning six figures. We're guessing it has something to do with squeezing as much profit as humanly possible out of Mordor on DeKalb.

The 421-a tax break exemption the Brooklyn Tower received, which mandated these affordable apartments, expired last year, meaning no new buildings that begin construction right now qualify for the millions in tax breaks. Governor Kathy Hochul wants to revive it as part of the now-stalled state budget talks, possibly with a lower maximum AMI—but affordable housing advocates want it gone completely. It's not hard to see why

Support worker-owned journalism. Subscribe to Hell Gate!

Some links to stack on top of one another until they form an affront to god: 

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

The Cops

Eric Adams Sure Loves His Robot Cop Toys

Luckily, these robots are weak where we are strong.

April 11, 2023
Going Places

Here’s Why You’re Seeing Gross Viral Recipes on Your Subway Commute

Whether you can actually execute any of these creations is beside the point.

April 11, 2023
Power

Baristas Say Blank Street Is a Good Place to Work—That’s Why They’re Unionizing

Workers at twenty-six stores in New York City have already voted "yes."

April 10, 2023
Porcelain New York

Plumbing the Depths of the Manhattan Criminal Court System (Bathrooms)

The facilities of 100 Centre Street might not meet the exacting standards of Donald J. Trump.

April 10, 2023
Morning Spew

Let’s Check in on Kathy Hochul’s OTHER Fiasco (the Court of Appeals) [Updated]

And more news for your Monday.

April 10, 2023
See all posts