Comptroller: Hey Eric Adams, What Happened to All Those Street Vendor Licenses We Were Promised?

Now, Lander has some questions for City Hall, especially as the Adams administration continues its scorched-earth approach to street vendors. In a letter sent last week to the Adams administration and obtained by Hell Gate, Lander pressed the mayor about the holdup in issuing new licenses.
"I am concerned that the slow pace of implementation of this legislation and the simultaneous escalation in enforcement actions are failing the city’s street vendors, many of whom are women, people of color, and immigrants," Lander wrote in the letter. "This lack of accessible permitting forces workers into an informal economy, rather than expanding legal work opportunities and promoting a functioning regulatory system of vending."
The comptroller also asked City Hall for information regarding enforcement actions and outreach by the City's Small Business Services division, which is supposed to help formalize the city's oft-targeted informal economy as part of the 2021 law.
Last week, over thirty community organizations called on the DOT to move quickly to issue a request for proposal to contract with an organization to run the Corona Plaza market. At the same time, they asked the City to issue more licenses and to remove the current licensing cap.
"Entrepreneurship should be supported and regulated, not wiped out," the organizations wrote. "[The vendors] want fairness, cleanliness, and legal ways to earn a living in their neighborhood, just like anyone else."
A Department of Transportation spokesperson told Hell Gate they are expecting to release the RFP in the next few weeks.
City Hall did not respond to a request for comment about Lander's letter and the pace of the license rollout.
Comptroller Lander has requested that City Hall respond to his questions regarding the almost non-existent license rollout by September 20.
"For too long, the City’s approach to street vendors has been overly restrictive, preventing our city’s smallest businesses from acquiring the permits needed to formalize their businesses and contribute to our city coffers," Lander wrote, continuing that the City has been "failing to implement constructive regulatory enforcement without resorting to overly punitive measures."
