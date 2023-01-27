Snow Is Not as Good as You Remember It

One of the major privileges of living in New York for a number of years is the joy that comes from wallowing with other New Yorkers in the wizened nostalgia of how much better things were any time before right this second. And as New York moves into its 324th consecutive day without snow, making us just three days shy of breaking a 50-year-old record for the greatest length of time the city has gone unblanketed by a mushy layer of frozen water, the position of most media outlets (including this one) has been that snow is good and we like it.

But do we really?

Sure, most people who have been here longer than 324 days have sepia-toned memories of those halcyon hours in which inches of snow made transit impossible and work, therefore, legally canceled. Those pristine moments of pure white hills in Prospect Park where citizen strangers became single-serving friends passing flasks while whizzing down hills on makeshift sleds in the middle of the night as one rejoicing unit.

Or at least that’s what the pro-snow media agenda would have you remember.

What is left out of this convenient narrative are the months of slushy grey doldrums where the lingering buildup of moisture underfoot somehow defies the laws of physics to transport liquid trash through an outer layer of shoe and directly into socks, leaving millions to squelch through damp subways and sludge-gushing streets. Or the towering, ash-colored snowplow discharge lining sidewalks and filled with the sneaky poos terrible dog owners left for spring to discover.

And while it may be sensible to feel nostalgia for gentler, frozen moisture in the midst of a pelting by Wednesday's chunky rain, wishing for precipitation of any kind when there is none—and no danger of drought—is akin to wishing for the dirty water hot dogs from the carts that used to fill every corner. No lukewarm water dog nor any snow was ever as good as you want to remember, it is simply nice to have been here long enough to fondly complain.

