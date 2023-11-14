Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Get a hat before they're gone!
Morning Spew

Safe Injection Sites Save Lives and Don’t Hurt Communities But NYC Still Can’t Have Them

A new report puts NIMBY crime fears to bed, even as New York's safe injection sites face possible closure.

9:35 AM EST on November 14, 2023

(Hell Gate)

Since they opened, New York City's two safe injection sites in upper Manhattan have both saved lives and lowered crime in their surrounding areas, according to a new report from a leading medical journal. The report, coauthored by a former NYPD captain and published in JAMA, an off-shoot of the American Medical Association, found that 911 calls related to crime dipped by over 30 percent in the areas surrounding the sites, while 911 calls for medical emergencies decreased by more than half. Weapons arrests decreased by over 70 percent in the areas around the sites, while there was also a 74 percent decrease in drug arrests, as police ramped down enforcement around the injection centers. 

Even as arrests and crime reports dropped in the areas, neighbors were still not too pleased with what they saw—the study found 311 calls related to "drug activity" rose by over 100 percent near the sites. 

Brandon del Pozo, the former NYPD officer who was one of the authors on the study, told the Daily News that community concerns about crime weren't backed up by the statistics. 

"The decreases in drug enforcement were dramatic and impossible to miss, but they did not seem to affect crime or quality of life," del Pozo said. "The overdose prevention centers report a generally positive relationship with local police, and this study suggests the sites can be successfully managed through collaboration with police and harm reduction workers.”

Since opening in February 2021, the city's two safe injection sites have provided care in over 700 overdoses. While New York City Mayor Eric Adams has supported the programs and wants to see them expanded, Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced she would not allow any of the billions in state money from an opioid settlement to be used for overdose prevention centers, even after a state panel recommended money go to support them. Hochul said she wanted the money to go to places that would "withstand a legal challenge," referring to the Biden administration's opposition to the life-saving safe injection sites. 

This summer, Damian Williams, the U.S. Aatorney for the Southern District of New York, issued a warning to the City and OnPoint, the operators of the sites, of possible imminent legal action by the federal government to close down the sites, saying that the City and state allowing the operation of the only safe consumption sites in the country was "unacceptable," and that his office is "prepared to exercise all options—including enforcement—if this situation does not change in short order.”

In 2022, there were 3,026 overdose deaths in New York City, the highest total since the City began keeping records on overdoses in 2022. Given a proven solution, no one with power actually seems all that interested in doing anything to stop people from the dying. 

Here are some links to safely consume, regardless of what the government says: 

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate@
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Power

The Legendary NYC Cocktail Bar Death & Co Is Unionizing

"Passion gets manipulated, and a lot of people are getting sick of it."

November 14, 2023
Eternal City

Winston Churchill’s Mother? You’ve Got the Wrong Brooklyn Address

"We don't know for certain when or where she was born," said one historian, despite what a plaque on a Cobble Hill apartment building says.

November 13, 2023
Morning Spew

Eric Adams Still Has the NY Post in His Corner

The Post tries to protect the mayor, plus more links to start your week.

November 13, 2023
See all posts