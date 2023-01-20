RIP Regal Union Square, Another Awful Movie Theater That We All Loved to Hate
Another terrible yet beloved movie theater is set to close, and more links for this sad Friday.
More from Hell Gate
CityMD Will Back Down on COVID-Test Billing, Attorney General Says
A letter from the New York Attorney General's office says the medical clinic chain will stop hounding people who received COVID tests for payment, and will reimburse those who have already paid.
New Bed-Stuy Bar Boasts Beautiful Burger
Three Maples, from the trio behind Landhaus (RIP), opened last week on Fulton Street.
Eric Adams’s Correction Department Makes It Even Harder to See What’s Happening on Rikers Island
A Department of Correction shift comes after damning reporting, and other links to start your day.
Will Governor Hochul Go To War With Her Own Party To Save Her Judicial Nominee?
"The more the governor doubled down, the more it became an issue about the separation of powers."
The City Has No Idea What to Do With Unlicensed Weed Bodegas
At a hearing on Wednesday, the City Council wrestled with a central contradiction of the state's embrace of an equity-centered approach to weed legalization.