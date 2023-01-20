RIP Regal Union Square, Another Awful Movie Theater That We All Loved to Hate

This week, Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, announced that it would be closing dozens more Regal locations in the U.S. as part of its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Horrifically included on the chopping block: the Regal Union Square theater, making it yet another movie theater beloved by New Yorkers that will soon be no more. Where are we supposed to go watch terrible movies now? Alamo Drafthouse? No thank you!

This reporter has had several traumatic but ultimately life-affirming moviegoing experiences at the Regal Union Square, most recently while watching "Avatar: The Way of Water" in 4DX, movie technology which should not exist because it is a crime against humanity but also, noooooooooooo.

More on this terrible news, from Insider:

The company's plan to close locations during its bankruptcy is fairly routine. The Chapter 11 process makes it easier for companies to walk away from leases without incurring major penalties and to press landlords for better terms. Cineworld told the court on Tuesday that its plan to reject the leases for some 39 locations would help it save $22 million a year and that it is still working with landlords to preserve other theaters.

We asked Cineworld why this particular theater was targeted for closure, as well as the date it will close, but we have yet to hear back.

Pour some corn dog nuggets out on the sticky carpet for all those teens who will never understand the joy of seizing the mood of an entire movie theater and bending it to their adolescent whims (scrolling through Instagram).

More sad links for your sad Friday:

