It’s Primary Day—Go Vote and Keep an Eye on These Races

Ah, the beginning of summer. It's the end of the school year, families are in flux, college students are back home, and workers are getting out of town for a well-deserved break ahead of the Fourth of July. In other words, it's the perfect time to have a primary election—that is, if you're the Democratic machine in New York state, whose main goals are to keep election turnout low, protect incumbents, discourage challengers, and just generally make legislators' lives way easier. (Other efforts to dull turnout—like splitting up the presidential primary, which happened back in March, from the primary for other elected offices—also help.)

But not everyone has been discouraged from mounting a primary challenge. Some candidates have thrown caution to the wind, raised money (sometimes, in interesting ways), and are taking on an incumbent head on. Some might even win! At the same time, super PACs are flooding local races, making sure the preferred candidates of business keep running New York.

Today on your ballot, if you're in a place with a contested election, you might just find yourself with a real choice. Wild! Are you not registered to vote yet? Too bad! New York doesn't allow same-day voter registration. But if you are registered to vote and are registered with a political party, you can check out where you can vote and what you'll be voting on here.

Some of the local races we're keeping an eye on today:

These are just a few of the races today, but as a general reminder, we could be voting in so many more! This year, none of the House of Representatives members who represent New York City are facing any serious primary challenges, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand isn't either (Senator Chuck Schumer isn't up for reelection until 2028). Not a single state senator in New York City is facing a serious challenger.

So if you can, exercise your right to vote for a legislator, because the vast majority of us will have been given no choice this year. And stay tuned to Hell Gate for some post-election analysis.

