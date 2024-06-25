It’s Primary Day—Go Vote and Keep an Eye on These Races

Ah, the beginning of summer. It's the end of the school year, families are in flux, college students are back home, and workers are getting out of town for a well-deserved break ahead of the Fourth of July. In other words, it's the perfect time to have a primary election—that is, if you're the Democratic machine in New York state, whose main goals are to keep election turnout low, protect incumbents, discourage challengers, and just generally make legislators' lives way easier. (Other efforts to dull turnout—like splitting up the presidential primary, which happened back in March, from the primary for other elected offices—also help.)
But not everyone has been discouraged from mounting a primary challenge. Some candidates have thrown caution to the wind, raised money (sometimes, in interesting ways), and are taking on an incumbent head on. Some might even win! At the same time, super PACs are flooding local races, making sure the preferred candidates of business keep running New York.
Today on your ballot, if you're in a place with a contested election, you might just find yourself with a real choice. Wild! Are you not registered to vote yet? Too bad! New York doesn't allow same-day voter registration. But if you are registered to vote and are registered with a political party, you can check out where you can vote and what you'll be voting on here.
Some of the local races we're keeping an eye on today:
- In Queens, a three-way race in Assembly District 37 representing parts of Sunnyside, Long Island City, Maspeth, and Ridgewood pits incumbent Juan Ardila against Johanna Carmona, who is being backed by real estate interests, and union organizer Claire Valdez, who has the support of the Democratic Socialists of America. Will the People's Republic of Western Queens fill in the crucial gap between Astoria and Jackson Heights, or will Carmona be able to ride real estate and party support to the seat?
- Speaking of the Queens Democratic Party (ailing), the race for a seat on the Queens Surrogate's Court, which has been run as a fiefdom by Nassau County-based party apparatchiks for decades, faces a challenge from Wendy Li. A win by Li for the court (which decides things like foreclosure, probate, and guardianship, i.e., things involving a lot of money) would be something of a death knell for the Queens Democratic party, which is increasingly becoming irrelevant, and has gone all-out to support its candidate, Supreme Court Judge Cassandra Johnson. (It would be extremely funny if Li won.)
- In Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, parent advocate and retail worker Eon Tyrell Huntley, whose fit game we discussed with him here, is squaring off against incumbent Stefani Zinerman in Assembly District 56. This is another race where national politicians are weighing in, with Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries campaigning hard for Zinerman and the DSA backing Huntley. The race has been framed as real estate versus tenants and gentrifiers versus the Black political establishment. Might be a close one!
- And in Manhattan, former Hochul aide Micah Lasher is running against public defender Eli Northrup in a shockingly competitive race that Lasher had pretty much all stitched-up (every major local endorsement in District 69) until Northrup raised some serious cash and got the endorsement of retiring incumbent Danny O'Donnell. It's another establishment versus political outsider race, with a possible upset brewing in the normally placid waters of liberal (but not progressive) supremacy on the UWS.
These are just a few of the races today, but as a general reminder, we could be voting in so many more! This year, none of the House of Representatives members who represent New York City are facing any serious primary challenges, and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand isn't either (Senator Chuck Schumer isn't up for reelection until 2028). Not a single state senator in New York City is facing a serious challenger.
So if you can, exercise your right to vote for a legislator, because the vast majority of us will have been given no choice this year. And stay tuned to Hell Gate for some post-election analysis.
Some links while you wait on the (likely non-existent) line to vote:
- Why are so many migrant kids selling candy? Because their parents lack childcare options.
- Staten Island Railway riders are getting new train cars for the first time in 50 years.
- Millions in City money has gone missing after a shelter operator funneled the cash to a secret security firm.
- Governor Kathy Hochul reportedly snuck out of a public event to avoid answering detailed questions about how the MTA will fill the budget gap she just blew open by cancelling congestion pricing.
- Also, don't think that the congestion pricing "pause" will only hurt future MTA projects—it's going to slow down current service, too.
- The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is still a hellhole.
- Hundreds of migrants who were relocated upstate will be brought back to the city after school ends.
- Another Wegmans in Manhattan. (Maybe with better prepared food this time?)
- NJ Transit and Amtrak are going through it. As are MTA buses.
- Mayor Eric Adams's Charter Revision Commission would like to hamper the City Council's ability to spend money. Council Speaker Adrienne Adams is not impressed.
- And finally, please stop falling for it! Plus Pool isn't real!