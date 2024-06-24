On a Hot Weekend, New Yorkers Boil While the Mayor Parties

This weekend was was sweltering throughout the five boroughs—on Sunday afternoon, someone had busted open a fire hydrant on Park Place, spewing cold water onto the street, and the CDC recorded a spike in heat-related emergency room visits across New York and New Jersey, with 537 visits on Friday alone, and 486 on Saturday. The City's libraries typically function as cooling centers during heat waves, but the vast majority were closed on Sunday thanks to budget cuts by the Adams administration.

That's why demonstrators with the organization the Peoples' Plan, erected "the Peoples' Library" on the plaza in front of the Brooklyn Public Library's central branch. Organizers painted children's faces and distributed books and zines. "The libraries are closed on Sundays when they should be open, so the people are stepping up to do what Eric Adams won’t," the organizers said in a statement.

“This should be happening inside the library!”



Alongside today’s #CareNotCuts rally, the #PeoplesLibrary set up outside the Brooklyn Public Library, which due to budget cuts is closed today.



— Talia Jane ❤️‍🔥 (@taliaotg) June 23, 2024

Meanwhile in Queens, while responders frantically searched for two teen boys who went missing on Friday night while swimming at Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry used the opportunity to flaunt the agency's drone fleet:

— NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) June 22, 2024

The drones, so far, don't seem to have helped.

In other NYPD gadget news, in a post to X that could be seen as a taunt to overheated New Yorkers, the cops advised city residents to stay safe while posting a picture of whipping helicopter blades:

A heat advisory has been issued for NYC. Follow these tips to stay cool.



✔️stay hydrated

✔️limit strenuous activity

✔️check in on family and neighbors who could be negatively impacted



— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 23, 2024

Oh yeah, and what was Mayor Eric Adams doing this weekend while New Yorkers were boiling? He was, it seems, partying in the Hamptons:

— katie honan (@katie_honan) June 23, 2024

No word on whether he took an NYPD helicopter for his little jaunt.

