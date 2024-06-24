On a Hot Weekend, New Yorkers Boil While the Mayor Parties

This weekend was was sweltering throughout the five boroughs—on Sunday afternoon, someone had busted open a fire hydrant on Park Place, spewing cold water onto the street, and the CDC recorded a spike in heat-related emergency room visits across New York and New Jersey, with 537 visits on Friday alone, and 486 on Saturday. The City's libraries typically function as cooling centers during heat waves, but the vast majority were closed on Sunday thanks to budget cuts by the Adams administration.
That's why demonstrators with the organization the Peoples' Plan, erected "the Peoples' Library" on the plaza in front of the Brooklyn Public Library's central branch. Organizers painted children's faces and distributed books and zines. "The libraries are closed on Sundays when they should be open, so the people are stepping up to do what Eric Adams won’t," the organizers said in a statement.
Meanwhile in Queens, while responders frantically searched for two teen boys who went missing on Friday night while swimming at Jacob Riis Park in the Rockaways, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry used the opportunity to flaunt the agency's drone fleet:
The drones, so far, don't seem to have helped.
In other NYPD gadget news, in a post to X that could be seen as a taunt to overheated New Yorkers, the cops advised city residents to stay safe while posting a picture of whipping helicopter blades:
Oh yeah, and what was Mayor Eric Adams doing this weekend while New Yorkers were boiling? He was, it seems, partying in the Hamptons:
No word on whether he took an NYPD helicopter for his little jaunt.
We demand that you click these (please):
- The MTA's board will meet on Wednesday for the first time since Governor Kathy Hochul's "pause" of congestion pricing, which will definitely cause the subway system to get worse, but the New York Post says their doomy predictions are just to "scare New Yorkers." I'm pretty scared!
- The head of the United Federation of Teachers is no longer supporting Mayor Eric Adams's plan to cut costs by shifting retirees to Medicare Advantage.
- The Mets's Edwin Díaz was ejected from a game for being sticky.
- Now you can watch the body-cam video of that NYPD officer who accidentally fired his gun while raiding a Columbia University building earlier this spring.
- Judicial elections: How do they work?
- There's a new basketball court in Tompkins Square Park, featuring a mural by Na Chainkua Reindorf.
- The Sheriff's Department has too much weed.
- Candidate for New York State Assembly Dao Yin handed in donor cards with false signatures, but as he says, we all make mistakes.
- Oh hey, what's up Chuck: