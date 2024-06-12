Eric Adams’s NYPD Has Stopped 50 Percent More New Yorkers in 2024

The NYPD is stopping more and more New Yorkers during the Eric Adams administration. According to new data released by the NYCLU, in the first three months of 2024, NYPD officers stopped 6,110 New Yorkers; 92 percent of the people stopped were Black or Latine.

This jump is a roughly 50 percent rise from the previous quarter, in which 4,211 New Yorkers were stopped, and continues a troubling trend—since Adams took office, stops have risen above even pre-pandemic levels.

Per the @NYCLU: a huge uptick in NYPD stops in early 2024.



Stop-and-frisks: At their highest point since 2015, and over 40% higher than any quarter last year.



59% of those stopped were black, 32% latino, 6% white. Over two-thirds didn't result in a summons or arrest.



... pic.twitter.com/zqNYLIm56l — Chris Gelardi (@chrisgelardi) June 11, 2024

Per the NYCLU data, only 68 percent of stops in the first quarter of this year led to an arrest or summons. The NYPD has yet to respond to our request for comment.

So how is the NYPD doing in complying with the landmark 2013 ruling that found the NYPD's stops unconstitutional and said that the agency had to reform its practices? In a report issued in April of this year, the federal monitor analyzed stop-and-frisk data from 2021 and 2022, and found that "racial disparities in outcomes after the reported stops of Black and Hispanic persons and similarly situated white/other persons decreased since 2013 with respect to summonses, arrests, uses of force, and the recovery of a weapon or other contraband."

But, the monitor added, "there is still cause for concern because there are still racial disparities in frisks and searches." In a 2023 report, the federal monitor found that the NYPD's euphemistically named "Neighborhood Safety Teams," instituted under Mayor Adams, were continuing to engage in unconstitutional stop-and-frisks. "The Department's oversight of these unlawful NST stops, frisks, and searches is inadequate at all levels," the monitor wrote. "Although policies and training are in place to address these issues, without accountability in the field and at all levels within the Department, the level of compliance will not improve."

Then there's the ongoing problem of documentation. As the monitor wrote in his latest report:

A significant number of stops continue to not be documented: the Monitor's audits of body-worn camera videos indicates a substantial undocumented stop rate of 31.4 percent. Analysis of racial disparities and compliance using reported stops is limited by this documentation problem, and the actual results presented in this report might be different if all stops were documented. As such, the documentation of stops is essential for the NYPD to demonstrate substantial compliance with the court's remedial orders, and without accurate data on stops, frisks, and searches, the Monitor cannot make determinations regarding whether the NYPD is in substantial compliance.

Perhaps there's a reason why Mayor Adams fought so hard against the How Many Stops Act.

And now some links that are definitely in "substantial compliance":