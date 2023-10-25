New York’s Finest: World’s First Immortal Cop Survives Touching Fentanyl

If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life—and according to a quote the New York Post grabbed from Grace Rose Baez's now-private Instagram account, the NYPD officer of 11 years loved her job. "I will never apologize for picking a career I love to do," she reportedly wrote. "There's always a bad one or two in the bunch, but that's not me."

But Baez didn't just love being a cop—she is, allegedly, uniquely gifted with a quality many police officers across the country don't possess: The ability to touch fentanyl without completely freaking out. On October 19, Baez was arrested by federal authorities and charged with conspiracy to distribute narcotics and distributing narcotics after she allegedly tried to sell a federal informant more than a kilo of heroin and 640 grams of fentanyl. According to federal prosecutors, Baez, who was assigned to modified desk duty in 2020, arranged parts of the drug deal while at work. Baez had been on modified duty since 2020 due to allegations of misconduct, according to the Post. Per court records, she was a defendant in a 2014 police misconduct case in which she and three other officers were accused of using excessive force and assaulting a man while arresting him, which resulted in a $30,000 settlement.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York, Baez gave the informant with a sample baggie of fentanyl in a pink Mentos Vitamin Gum bottle on October 17, and then handed over the rest of the drugs two days later, after which she was arrested alongside Cesar Martinez, a man whom she lived with.

"These charges are extremely troubling because there is no place for corruption within the NYPD," Police Commissioner Edward Caban said in a statement. "If found guilty of these allegations, this officer will have tarnished the shield that she wore, as well as her sacred oath to New Yorkers." Reading between the lines, I can only imagine Caban penned these words with a weary shrug, disappointed that an officer with Baez's abilities chose not to use her powers for good.

