NYC Schools Still Extremely Segregated

New York City's public schools remain some of the most racially segregated in the nation, and by some metrics, are the most segregated in the country.

Most reasonable people agree that the status quo needs to change (and it can be done!), yet efforts to integrate New York City schools have largely gone nowhere. Notably, Bill de Blasio's efforts to reform admissions to the City's eight specialized high schools failed spectacularly, and Mayor Eric Adams has abandoned the project of school integration.

So it's no surprise that according to one closely watched metric—admission to the aforementioned specialized high schools—we're still totally failing to move the needle. On Tuesday, the City released data on admission offers to those schools, and guess what, the numbers are still pretty bleak. Via Chalkbeat:

Just 4.5 percent of offers went to Black students and 7.6 percent to Latino students, a slight uptick from last year when 3 percent of offers went to Black students and 6.7 percent went to Latino applicants. Education Department officials trumpeted this year's admissions rates for Black and Latino students as "the highest levels since 2013." About 65 percent of the city's public school students are Black or Latino. Asian American students received about 52 percent of the offers, and 26 percent went to white students. About 32 percent of the city's students are white or Asian American. … In line with patterns in previous years, four of the eight schools that rely on the Specialized High School Admissions Test, known as the SHSAT, admitted 10 or fewer Black students. Of the 744 students offered admission to Stuyvesant High School, 10 are Black. Just one Black applicant won a seat at Staten Island Technical High School out of 294 offers.

"They're still intensely segregated schools, and it's unacceptable that we're allowing that to occur year, after year, after year," Nyah Berg, the executive director of the education group New York Appleseed, told Chalkbeat. "At the end of the day, you still have 10 Black students attending Stuysevant," Berg said, which was "egregious."

Will this ever change? If successful, an ongoing lawsuit filed by the group IntegrateNYC challenging racial segregation in New York City's public schools could force the City to reform or even eliminate selective admission practices. In response to a recent court ruling that allowed the case to proceed, advocates described the litigation as "the beginning of the end of New York City's two-tiered education system."

Omari Soulfinger of IntegrateNYC pointed the finger squarely at Mayor Adams and his schools chancellor David Banks. "The mayor and the chancellor have consistently voiced their disregard for school integration," Soulfinger said. It's time, he added, "to hold this administration accountable."

