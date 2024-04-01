Landlord Profits Went Up. So That Means Rents Can Go Down…Right?

Last week, the Rent Guidelines Board released its annual study on the financial state of rent-stabilized housing in the city and here's the finding that likely will matter most: According to the RGB, landlords' net operating income (NOI) grew from 2021 to 2022 (the latest year for which data is available) by a healthy 10.4 percent, which the RGB notes is the first increase in NOI for owners of rent-stabilized buildings in three years.
While both rent and income vary, most rent-stabilized apartments generated income for their owners that year:
There are some important nuances to that growth in NOI—the RGB notes that the city-wide average was driven up by robust growth in "core Manhattan," the area south of West 110th and East 96th Streets, where NOI rose by a whopping 42.3 percent. For the rest of the city, landlords' net operating income grew by only 0.3 percent.
Shouldn't this generally cheery financial picture for landlords lead to a rent freeze? "By landlords' own logic, if a decrease in the NOI justifies a rent increase, then an increase in the NOI—particularly as high as this year's—should justify a rent freeze," the Legal Aid Society said in a statement in response to the report.
The landlord lobby has seized on another stat from the study—the RGB also found that the proportion of "distressed" properties (ie, those whose operating and maintenance costs exceed revenue) in the city rose by one percentage point, to 9.8 percent, part of a steady rise since 2016, when 4.9 percent of rent-stabilized buildings were "distressed."
"This data is from 2022. Things got worse in 2023," Jay Martin, the executive director of the Community Housing Improvement Program (CHIP), told the New York Daily News. "If something is not done immediately, these buildings will fail and tenants will suffer."
While the date for the final vote has yet to be set, the RGB's next public meeting is April 11. Last year, the board voted to increase rents for one-year leases by three percent, and two-year leases by 2.75 percent for the first year and then 3.2 percent for the second year.
Progressive lawmakers in the state have one answer for what we could do to address this conundrum of relying on the private housing market for stable, affordable housing—and that's to enable the state to buy these "distressed" properties as part of a new authority that would build social housing. Wouldn't that be nice!
