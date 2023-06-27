The NY Post Wants to Create Another PizzaGate

It's boring and predictable and deeply, deeply stupid. But there's another question I would like to pose, which is: Who cares? Because coal-fired pizza is not New York pizza. Coal-fired pizza is a) bad overpriced pizza and b) the pizza of tourists who hire a line sitter just to get into a place that's on TikTok.
True New York pizza is not coal-fired. It's the classic flat circle, oozing with a substantial top-layer of cheese and creamy tomato sauce from a can. It is shoved, with force and grace, to the back of a gas-fired (or electric, who cares) stove; left to sit for an indeterminate amount of time; removed at the mysterious whims of a sweaty guy with a big paddle; and then reheated ceaselessly under a lamp before it is finally cut into slices, which are then returned to the oven for their final heating. There is no coal or wood involved.
Di Fara's, Joe's, Spumoni Gardens—none of these use coal or wood. Sure, there are some "classic" NYC joints that do, but is that really NYC pizza, or is it some third, more expensive option for people who have too much time on their hands?
This is the latest crime committed by the New York Post—trying to make us think coal-fired pizza is somehow special. It is not. It is simply another (wrong) way to make pizza.