Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Podcast

New York’s Latest Designs Ask the Right Question: Who Cares?

Join a roundtable of Hell Gate writers as we explore New York City's descent into design perdition.

4:12 PM EDT on June 16, 2023

A new license plate unveiled by the DMV, featuring One World Trade Center, a tiny Statue of Liberty, and a miasma over some seemingly random buildings.

(New York Department of Motor Vehicles)

This week, the Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled its design for a new license plate celebrating New York City, the first of 10 regional license plates to be released this summer. But instead of dipping into New York's inexhaustible iconography, the DMV settled on a design that has the vibe of what can best be described as a "subway ad for a for-profit college," featuring a phallic One World Trade Center towering over a tiny Statue of Liberty. The plate is objectively bad and ugly—but what if that's the point? What if the plate, as Hell Gate's Adlan Jackson wrote this week, is another artifact (along with the reviled We <3 NYC logo) of the city's current contemptuous "Age of Design Apathy"?

In this week's podcast, Hell Gate writers grapple with the void, and try to find some deep truths about design, aesthetics, and the general "who cares" vibe permeating the city right now.

New episodes of the podcast come out on Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this week's episode. If you enjoy our podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Going Places

The Epic Fight to Make McGuinness Boulevard Safer

Powerful business interests held a "town hall" to fight safety improvements that have been in the works for years.

June 16, 2023
Working for the City

‘You Are the Difference Between Life and Death in the Ocean’

An interview with longtime Rockaways lifeguard Janet Fash, as the city stares down another year of closed pools and beaches.

June 16, 2023
Morning Spew

Let’s Not Give Keechant Sewell the Glossier Treatment

And more clear-eyed links to carry you into the weekend.

June 16, 2023
Fresh Hell

Bill de Blasio Concedes Presidential Campaign Was a ‘Mistake’ But Absolutely Won’t Pay NYC the $475,000 He Owes for It

De Blasio's conflict-of-interest fine is the biggest in history.

June 15, 2023
See all posts