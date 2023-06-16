Podcast
New York’s Latest Designs Ask the Right Question: Who Cares?
Join a roundtable of Hell Gate writers as we explore New York City's descent into design perdition.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Hell Gate
See all posts
The Epic Fight to Make McGuinness Boulevard Safer
Powerful business interests held a "town hall" to fight safety improvements that have been in the works for years.
‘You Are the Difference Between Life and Death in the Ocean’
An interview with longtime Rockaways lifeguard Janet Fash, as the city stares down another year of closed pools and beaches.
Let’s Not Give Keechant Sewell the Glossier Treatment
And more clear-eyed links to carry you into the weekend.
Bill de Blasio Concedes Presidential Campaign Was a ‘Mistake’ But Absolutely Won’t Pay NYC the $475,000 He Owes for It
De Blasio's conflict-of-interest fine is the biggest in history.