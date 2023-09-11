New York’s Finest: Officer Involved in Shooting (Himself)

One of the big tenets of policing is that there's no such thing as a "normal day." Anything can, and will, happen at any time. When you're a police officer, especially in New York City, a tranquil scene—like a little drive through Queens in your Kia Soul—can explode into violence at any moment. That's what happened to NYPD officer Christopher Campos, who was shot in the leg during a daytime road rage incident on August 30. Edwin and Shawn Rivera, brothers who were the other parties allegedly involved in the road rage altercation, now face multiple charges, including assault, strangulation, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstructing government administration. But it's unclear, to me, what kind of weapon the brothers could be charged with possessing—because Campos shot himself.

In a press conference after Campos was hospitalized, NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey alternately described the brothers as trying to take the cop's gun away from him and—as seems more accurate from my reading of the footage—as simply beating Campos up before his gun went off mid-struggle. According to reports, the incident started because the Rivera brothers were blocking a service road with their van. Campos made some kind of comment to them, passed the van, and then the three clashed again minutes later, when one brother broke the back window of the off-duty cop's Kia Soul. Video footage shot by bystanders shows Campos pull out his service weapon, scream at the Riveras that he's a cop, and then eventually scuffle with both brothers in the middle of the road until his gun goes off and he is struck in the thigh; one of the brothers, Edwin, is struck in the hand. Footage notably does not show Campos displaying his badge, which a police source told CBS News the department instructs its officers to "have a badge or department ID when using [service weapons] off-duty." The outlet noted that "it's not yet clear whether [Campos] had his and why he may not have displayed it." Campos has not been charged with any crime.

One thing is for sure: when you're a police officer, sometimes the guy with a gun who pulls out his weapon, totally escalates a situation, and ends up injuring multiple people—the guy who turns your normal day into a crime scene—is you.

