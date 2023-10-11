New York’s Finest: The Cop Got Sturdy

I don't think it's going to happen, but if I become NYPD commissioner anytime soon, I know what policy I would implement as soon as possible (like, by the afternoon on my first day at the very latest). I would install some kind of child safety software onto department-issued cell phones to stop any of my cops from going on TikTok. Yes, not even to scroll the For You Page—it's clearly too much temptation for them to handle.

Just ask Josefa Familia, a 36-year-old NYPD officer who appeared in videos dancing alongside multiple TikTokers with captions like, "THE COP GOT STURDY 😱👮‍♀️" and "She stole the spotlight 🔥😂." Familia became the subject of a New York Post article after her videos went viral, and although Familia doesn't appear to be in an official trouble, she's reportedly gained ire from her fellow officers. "You’re doing choreographed videos in transit while you’re supposed to be working and people are getting hurt every day in the subway," a Manhattan cop "fumed," according to the Post. “Everybody is pissed off about this. It’s one thing if you’re in community affairs, it’s another if you’re on overtime in the subway." "This is absolutely disgusting," a Bronx cop reportedly wrote. "How can an on-duty police officer make videos on social media while working when patrol officers are out there above ground risking their lives to protect New Yorkers?"

For what it's worth, the TikTokers who posted videos with Familia seem to make a lot of content that revolves around affectionately messing with cops around Times Square, mostly through the power of dance. That's not the kind of content I would choose to consume in my free time, but it seems to be pretty popular—posts from both dre_da_dancer and almightyarcher featuring uniformed NYPD officers regularly rack up hundreds of thousands, and sometimes millions, of views according to both creators' profiles. Most of the cops don't play along to the degree that Familia did—moves and all!—but you can see a few of them smiling and laughing in certain videos, even as these creators film themselves openly jumping the turnstiles.

Should there be a crackdown on clout chaser fare evasion? Obviously not. But there's something deeply goofy about watching cops participate in these videos. Sure, cops love TikTok in the same way they love Candy Crush, or looking at their phones in public. Sure, it's benign, as far as police interests go. But the fact that transit cops in particular have enough free time that it's a common occurrence to see them texting or playing iPhone games or (OK, way less common) dancing on camera, underscores the fact that maybe forcing a bunch of them into train stations isn't the most effective use of the City's resources, and the narrative that the subway is dangerous because crime is out of control doesn't comport with reality.

Anyway, Familia will reportedly live to dance another day—just, possibly, aboveground. According to the Post, "Police sources said the officer was transferred over the videos, but an NYPD spokesperson said she wasn’t in trouble. 'We are aware of the video,' the spokeswoman said to the Post. 'The officer will not be subject to discipline.'"

Now, for a few weeks' worth of stories about cops who can't say the same:

Got information about any bad behavior from the cops that we missed? Shoot us an email at tips@hellgatenyc.com.