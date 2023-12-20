New York Takes a Tiny Step Toward Fixing Its Massive Racial Wealth Gap

It should not come as a surprise that in the world command center for capitalism, where we are surrounded by institutions built by the labor of enslaved people and streets and landmarks named for slaveowners, that the racial wealth gap in New York is vast.

The median household net worth of white New Yorkers is $276,900, some fifteen times greater than their Black counterparts, who have a median household net worth of $18,870, according to a recent report from New York City Comptroller Brad Lander. "Looking more closely at three major components of wealth—homeownership, retirement assets, and student debt—we see that Black individuals fare significantly worse than white individuals on every front," the report states.

On Tuesday, New York took a small step toward doing something about these injustices when Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill creating the Community Commission on Reparations Remedies. The commission will study ways to remedy the problems that hundreds of years of enslavement, disenfranchisement, and discrimination have created for today's Black New Yorkers, and will suggest "appropriate remedies and reparations in consideration of the commission's findings…to determine how the state of New York may provide for appropriate laws, policies, programs, projects, and other recommendations in order to reverse such injuries."

The bill, which was sponsored by Queens State Senator James Sanders Jr. and Long Island Assemblymember Michaelle Solages, is a compromise from previous proposals to study reparations—it states that the recommendations "may include" financial payments, while other efforts directed the commission to come up with specific amounts.

California, the only other state to pass a similar law, received a report from their own commission earlier this year that was the culmination of two years of work, and contained very specific amounts for a variety of injustices—$13,600 per year for health disparities, $2,400 for discriminatory policing, and $3,000 per year for redlining. Their report estimated that Black Californians were owed around $800 billion.

According to New York's law, Governor Hochul, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins have 90 days to each appoint three members of the commission, which must have its first meeting within 180 days, and must issue its first report within a year of that meeting.

At the signing ceremony on Tuesday, State Senator Sanders said that his father was a sharecropper who "fled the South" for New York and dropped out of school in the third grade.

"We fled tyranny, we fled terror," Sanders said, according to a report in City & State.

He added, "All he wanted was a chance at equality, and that’s what we’re fighting for today—the equality of opportunity."

