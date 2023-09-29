Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Climate

While NYC Is Paralyzed by Flooding, the Mayor Is Once Again Playing Catch Up

Even with a serious heads-up, Mayor Adams was out of sight.

10:25 AM EDT on September 29, 2023

The 7th Avenue stop in Brooklyn. (Courtesy Gráinne O’Neill)

New York City is currently flooding. A long-forecasted period of sustained rainfall ratcheted up during the morning commute, leaving roadways under water, trains disabled, and trash bags literally floating down the sidewalk. 

Say hello to your morning commute, courtesy of climate change: 

According to NYC FloodNet, eastern Brooklyn and Howard Beach (the low parts of the city) are currently experiencing moderate flooding. 

Let's take a look at some of the chaos out here on New York streets, inside schools, and on the subway:

For her part, Governor Kathy Hochul, who had warned for days that this weather event was on its way, has been informing the public through social media, and the governor hopped immediately on to New York's chosen emergency service channel, NY1, and then 880 AM, WABC, and WNBC. She's been clear about what New Yorkers should expect over the coming day. 

Eric Adams? His office forwarded a press release from the Emergency Management department at 11:08 p.m. on Thursday night, with the subject line, "FORWARDING: NYC EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29 THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 30."

The man himself attended a fundraiser in Inwood last night (which was so rudely interrupted).

On Friday morning, the mayor's schedule included attending a wake for a retired NYPD officer at 9 a.m., going on Caribbean Power Jam at 11 a.m., and other stuff that had nothing to do with the flash flooding that is paralyzing New York City.

At 10:01 a.m., after reporters (and New Yorkers) started wondering aloud, "Why isn't the fucking mayor saying anything about this crazy shit going on right now?" the Mayor's Office announced an emergency press conference at 11 a.m.

We'll be tuning into that with a lot of questions, including:

  1. Where are people who live in basement apartments supposed to go right now?
  2. How many schools are experiencing flooding?
  3. Why didn't the City do more to discourage New Yorkers from driving their cars that are now stranded all over town?
  4. Why didn't the mayor learn his lesson from the wildfire event in June, when his administration was woefully unprepared for the harmful smog? Or from the flooding last December, where the mayor refused for days to admit he was hanging out in the Virgin Islands?
Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

Subscribe to Hell Gate for just 69 cents!
Max Rivlin-Nadler@maxrivlinnadler
Max Rivlin-Nadler is a co-publisher of Hell Gate. He's reported for Gothamist, The New York Times, Village Voice and NPR. You can find him walking his dog, Stiva, or surfing in the Rockaways.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Morning Spew

NYC Rappers Are Not Jacking Mayor Adams

Drill rapper Bobby TooTact is not a fan, and neither are Wiki and MIKE.

September 29, 2023
Going Places

The JFK AirTrain Finally Has OMNY But There’s Just One Catch (You Can’t Use It Yet)

The awful system is still awful but will be slightly less awful soon?

September 28, 2023
Cultural Capital

The Real Housewives of New York City Are Really Tanking on Reddit

Week two of phone-related fighting is not a crowdpleaser.

September 28, 2023
Morning Spew

The NYPD Killed Kawaski Trawick. New York City Failed Him.

The NYPD is above the law when they kill New Yorkers. Kawaski Trawick's family knows this too well.

September 28, 2023
See all posts