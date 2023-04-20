Morning Spew
Mayor Adams ‘Proud’ of Top NYPD Cop Who Abused His Power
And some links for your Thursday.
The State of New York
Albany Dispatch: Housing Crisis Despair Edition
"It really feels like we're trying to minimize all of the harm that's going to come through this budget."
The State of New York
Which Banks Should Get to Hold NYC’s Billions in Cash?
NYC has an average daily cash balance of $6.5 billion.
Morning Spew
I’m Sure the Knicks Did Great Last Night, My Cable Was Out
And some links for your Wednesday morning.
Power
Inside the Fight Over an Unlicensed Market in Sunset Park
While market organizers have resisted getting a permit, a local council member believes their approach has been "very aggressive."
$20 Dinner
Flushing Cold Noodle Mall-Stall Favorite Old Luo Yang Gets Its Own Storefront
The new counter-service spot has about ten seats and a greatly expanded menu.