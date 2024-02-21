Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

Our 10 Best Guesses for Mayor Adams’s New Plan for the NYPD Robot

Hell Gate asked members of our subsidiary, Hell Gate Labs, to run some complex algorithms to produce strong hypotheses about what the K5's next assignment might be.

9:12 AM EST on February 21, 2024

Mayor Adams looks lovingly at the K5 robot when it was unveiled in the subway system in September of 2023.

The mayor refuses to let the K5 die (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

The NYPD's Knightscope K5 robot was rolled out to great fanfare last September, when Mayor Eric Adams said it would someday patrol the subway system, just like its flesh-and-blood brothers in blue. Then, heartbreak. Earlier this month, the NYPD pulled the K5 from active duty, citing the end of the robot's pilot program. But now? Hope.

At his weekly media availability on Tuesday, Mayor Adams told reporters that he wasn't done with the K5—not yet.

"The K5 is, you know, we have another plan that I want to do with the K5," Adams said. "I don't want to roll it out yet. But we still see there's a use of using robotics and technology. I'm a big believer in this. We have to really see how do we use robotics and technology to run our city more efficiently."

Hell Gate asked members of our subsidiary, Hell Gate Labs, to run some complex algorithms to produce some strong hypotheses about what the K5's next assignment might be. Without further ado:

10. Parking spot holder

9. Hype man. When Eric Adams walks into a room, the K5 plays "New York State of Mind," waves its robot arms wildly, and yells "NEW YORK CITY MAKE SOME NOIIIIIIIIISE!"

8. Senior Deputy Mayor for Social Media and Artificial Intelligence

7. Times Square selfie character, with all proceeds going to restore Sunday library service

6. Cold-water hot dog vendor

5. Someone has to get the princess's secret message to Obi Wan.

4. Just park it in a bike lane somewhere.

3. Legally speaking, the K5 is the real mayor who accepts all process of service.

2. Gracie Mansion Roomba

1. Cyber

And here are some more stories to take you boldly into the future:

And finally, you didn't think the K5 was the only piece of NYPD propaganda that Mayor Adams would show some love to, did you?

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Fresh Hell

The Fight Over Control of NYC’s Lifeguard Union Reaches NY’s Highest Court

Another season of closed beaches and limited pool hours looms as union infighting continues in the state's highest court.

February 21, 2024
Fresh Hell

Let’s Meet Up and Live Forever: A Day With Bryan Johnson in Brooklyn

New Yorkers wanted to know: How does one spend their eternal life? Or is cheating death enough?

February 21, 2024
Cultural Capital

‘Young People Saved Me’: Lucy Sante on Gen Z, the Virgin Mary, and Drugs

Sante is a legend, incisive and unsentimental, and she does not soften her renowned critical eye when turning it selfward.

February 20, 2024
See all posts