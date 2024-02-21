Our 10 Best Guesses for Mayor Adams’s New Plan for the NYPD Robot

The NYPD's Knightscope K5 robot was rolled out to great fanfare last September, when Mayor Eric Adams said it would someday patrol the subway system, just like its flesh-and-blood brothers in blue. Then, heartbreak. Earlier this month, the NYPD pulled the K5 from active duty, citing the end of the robot's pilot program. But now? Hope.

At his weekly media availability on Tuesday, Mayor Adams told reporters that he wasn't done with the K5—not yet.

"The K5 is, you know, we have another plan that I want to do with the K5," Adams said. "I don't want to roll it out yet. But we still see there's a use of using robotics and technology. I'm a big believer in this. We have to really see how do we use robotics and technology to run our city more efficiently."

Hell Gate asked members of our subsidiary, Hell Gate Labs, to run some complex algorithms to produce some strong hypotheses about what the K5's next assignment might be. Without further ado:

10. Parking spot holder

9. Hype man. When Eric Adams walks into a room, the K5 plays "New York State of Mind," waves its robot arms wildly, and yells "NEW YORK CITY MAKE SOME NOIIIIIIIIISE!"

8. Senior Deputy Mayor for Social Media and Artificial Intelligence

7. Times Square selfie character, with all proceeds going to restore Sunday library service

6. Cold-water hot dog vendor

5. Someone has to get the princess's secret message to Obi Wan.

4. Just park it in a bike lane somewhere.

3. Legally speaking, the K5 is the real mayor who accepts all process of service.

2. Gracie Mansion Roomba

1. Cyber

And finally, you didn't think the K5 was the only piece of NYPD propaganda that Mayor Adams would show some love to, did you?

Mayor Eric Adams met with the NYPD dance team after they received backlash on social media following a performance on PIX11.



Read more: https://t.co/2Cv7EMj3pH pic.twitter.com/CTmyqe3j6H — PIX11 News (@PIX11News) February 20, 2024