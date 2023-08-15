Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

Let’s All Just Pretend We’re at This Long Island Nightclub in 1988

"Jamz is awesome, man, it's going down!"

10:04 AM EDT on August 15, 2023

Orange lights inside of a dark nightclub.

(Krys Amon / Unsplash)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

When I'm feeling down, there are certain YouTube videos I like to watch to cheer myself up. Lately, I've been putting on this 1988 video of the Long Island nightclub Jamz, posted by DJ Jeff Neckonoff. Jamz, Neckonoff writes in the video's description, "was packed like this every Thursday for two years straight! Music was a mix of freestyle, house, disco, new wave & open format."

"No matter which club you went to in the tri-state area in 1988, this will bring back tons of great memories," Neckonoff continues. "For the new generation who just want to see what we experienced, enjoy this crystal clear trip back into time."

In the video, you can see Jamz revelers bouncing around enthusiastically to songs like Rob Base's "It Takes Two," and throwing their hands up in glee to Ottawan's "Hands Up (Give Me Your Heart)."

"Can I use profanity in this?" asks one Adelphi University frat boy with a gelled-back black mullet, as he holds a microphone offered by an interviewer in a striped polo. "I'm having the best fucking time of my life here."

"Jamz is awesome, man, it's going down!" says another clubgoer in a jean jacket, clutching the shoulder of his interviewer. "I'm here with my righteous pal, sucking down a few cold ones." Later, an LED sign in front of the DJ booth flashes that both beer and shots are $1.50 a pop. What could be better? The interviewer puts the microphone in more faces, but most are too blissed out to say anything as coherent as that. 

If that video filled you with nostalgia, you should know: DJ Jeff Nec still DJs! To get that Jamz feeling, maybe book him for your wedding, throwback dance party, or your kid's bar or bat mitzvah.

What could be better than…these links?

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Register to continue

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Locked Up

Where in the World Is Yenchun Chen?

The now-folk hero who escaped DOC custody out a fifth-floor window is still free.

August 15, 2023
Joy

The Liberty Have Finally Brought Good Vibes Basketball to the Bad Vibes Barclays Center

More than anything, going to Barclays in the summer to watch the Liberty is guaranteeing yourself two solid hours of giddy, air conditioned fun with a relatively low-key crowd that loves basketball. 

August 14, 2023
Morning Spew

A Court Says Kathy Hochul Has to Shelter Migrants. Tish James Won’t Help Hochul Argue Otherwise

The Brooklyn-based James asked off the state's defense of doing little to help unsheltered migrants.

August 14, 2023
Leave Your Apartment

Charlie Franco Wants You to Buy Clothes on the Side of the Damn Road

The "Throwing Fits" podcast personality tells us where to buy vintage and custom clothes.

August 11, 2023
See all posts