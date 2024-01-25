The NYPD’s Assistant Commissioner Has Messy Cop Podcast Beef

This year isn't off to a great start for NYPD Assistant Commissioner Kaz Daughtry. On Sunday, the civilian NYPD official tweeted what was supposed to be a stern warning to protesters defacing NYPD vehicles. "'A sticker doesn't ruin a car, but it is a symbol of lawlessness, a disregard for order—and hardworking New Yorkers have had enough. This type of action will result in the strictest consequences the law provides.' - Kaz Daughtry," read the infographic tweeted from Daughtry's official account. Rather than frightening would-be vandals, the post kicked off a round of mockery—and not just because it looks like something your aunt might post on Facebook.

Commenters from the left attacked Daughtry and the department's sense of priorities, pointing out rampant license plate fraud and police vehicles parked on sidewalks as two more pressing car-related issues that the NYPD should tackle before dealing with a few stickers, and made fun of the assistant commissioner—who's been criticized before over his pet project, the NYPD's drone program—for locking the replies to his post.

But Daughtry has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle—most notably, from a pair of retired NYPD officers turned podcasters.

Eric Dym, who retired at the rank of lieutenant with a then-record 52 substantiated CCRB allegations in September 2022 (and goes by the moniker "mostcomplainedcop"), and John D. Macari, another lieutenant who has said he retired because he refused to get a mandatory COVID vaccine, have taken repeated shots at Daughtry both online and on their podcast, "NYPD's Finest: Retired and Unfiltered." Their first episode related to the assistant commissioner, "Nepotism In The NYPD And Its Impact On Morale," features an absolutely brutal Photoshop of Daughtry and centers around a discussion of his appointment to his civilian role, in which the hosts question his competence, experience level, vaccine status, and wonder whether he's continuing to accrue the benefits of a uniformed officer while drawing a civilian salary. Two more episodes—and two more wild Photoshop jobs—center around Daughtry: "Micro-Mangement & its Effects On The NYPD" and "The Difference Between The Oath NYPD Police Officers Swear Vs. Omertà. Some Have It Confused," both from December.

"What is the effects on the morale of the executive leadership that have worked for 30 years, and you get a kid with 17 years on the job who was a sergeant's operator, who never passed a single promotional exam, who never supervised anyone…never ran a command, never dealt with all the personnel issues, never dealt with having to answer for ridiculous things and being blamed for every crime that happens on New York City streets, never had to cut their teeth the way you did, and now you're answering to them?" Macari said in a fiery, antagonistic monologue from the first episode that focused on Daughtry and his long standing mentor-mentee relationship with the NYPD's top uniformed officer, Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. "And anyone that says there is none, they're lying!" (Dym and Macari made sure to make one thing clear at the top of the podcast, though: Contrary to the belief of some people in their comments section, Dym said, "it just happens to be that [Daughtry] is Black, but it has nothing to do with race, has nothing to do with diversity, this is 100 percent about nepotism.")

They've also posted multiple embarrassing snippets of Daughtry, including a speech from December, in which he seemingly acknowledges the ex-cops' criticism.

"There's a handful of retired officers that don't live in the state that have a lot to say about the 'Dream Team,' as I like to call it. All of a sudden they retire and have a master plan on how to fight crime, but nothing to contribute when they were here. They wanna come back and be part of the Dream Team," Daughtry, dressed in a white suit jacket and black dress pants, said, to scattered laughs. (If nothing else, this was an absolute rookie mistake: letting your haters know you listened to their podcast.)

More recently, Macari and Dym shared screenshots of an email that Macari claimed to have received from multiple, anonymous NYPD sources, scolding members of the 90th Precinct in Brooklyn for failing to salute Daughtry when he entered the police station.

"Yesterday, an NYPD Executive walked into the 90th Precinct and the proper request for 'ATTENTION' was not called by anyone," the email reads. "Familiarize yourself with the picture below of Deputy Commissioner Kaz Daughtry (who is not pictured behind the desk) but is known to enter commands unannounced. His presence in the command, REQUIRES THE PROPER CALLING OF ATTENTION."

The NYPD's press office did not respond to multiple requests for comment on the email to the 90th Precinct, including inquiries about who sent it.

We're sharing a snippet of Daughtry's entry in our Table of Success below—you can judge for yourself whether he beats the NYPD nepo baby allegations.

What does it take to jump ranks as an NYPD officer? For Kaz Daughtry, who was promoted in July from detective to a top civilian position as an assistant commissioner, it was a record of "boots on the ground" policing and a few very good friends—friends who wouldn’t be nearly as helpful or powerful if they weren’t some of Mayor Eric Adams’s closest allies in the police department.

Daughtry, like Adams, has his own mythology—one that involves being singled out as a teen on a Queens basketball court and guided to NYPD’s upper echelon. Daughtry has said in multiple interviews that Jeffrey Maddrey, then just a regular cop, took Daughtry under his wing when the younger man was enrolled in the NYPD Explorers program. “When I think of my childhood, I think of walking to the basketball court and looking at the floor and seeing the little vials of crack, like they had blue tops, red tops, yellow tops,” he told the New York Post. “But my mother felt comfortable knowing that Officer Maddrey was out there when I was out there.”

When recounting the way Maddrey guided him onto the force (his first assignment when he joined the NYPD in 2006 was at Maddrey’s precinct in Brooklyn, reportedly at Maddrey’s insistence), Daughtry makes sure to emphasize that he was no teacher’s pet. “There were no free rides there. I felt that [Maddrey] was harder on me than the other officers because he knew me,” Daughtry told amNY.

The relationship between Maddrey and Daughtry remained close—very close—when Daughtry became Maddrey’s driver. When former cop Tabatha Foster sued Maddrey for $100 million in federal court for allegedly demanding sexual favors from her while they were NYPD colleagues, as well as for allegedly beating her during an argument, Daughtry’s name came up repeatedly in the complaint. Foster said Daughtry began driving Maddrey to and from their trysts in 2012, waiting in the car and monitoring the radio while his mentor got busy in hotel rooms and in Foster’s residence. Maddrey denied Daughtry’s involvement in the affair, and the lawsuit was eventually dismissed.

The NYPD did not respond to a request for comment about these allegations and has not responded to any requests for comment regarding Daughtry’s career at the NYPD.

For the rest of Daughtry's entry, head on over to the Table of Success.