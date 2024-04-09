Morning Spew
What Do Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and Eric Adams Now Have in Common? The Same ‘Celebrity’ Attorney
Guess who's footing the bill! And more news for your Tuesday.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Hell Gate
See all posts
9 Incarcerated New Yorkers Got to Watch the Eclipse; For Others, It Was a ‘Cruel Joke’
"Almost everybody put the glasses on and went to the window to see if they could see it. They all wanted to see it."
My Eclipse Was Almost Certainly Better Than Your Eclipse
Trek through mud for a few hours and you too can be in the perfect spot.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Hater? Waiter? Find out! →
Fashy Posturing and Rich-Kid Juvenilia? That’s Praxis (Magazine)
The group that wants to create an autonomous nation in the Mediterranean has made a magazine.
Blog of Totality: Hell Gate’s 2024 Solar Eclipse Live Coverage
Hell Gate reporters have fanned out across the Empire State to bring you the wall-to-wall eclipse coverage you didn’t know you need.