New Yorkers: The Hour of Voting Is Upon Us, Right Now. It’s Primary Day. Time to Vote. Go Vote!

It's Primary Day in New York City and New Yorkers registered with a party can vote for more than one candidate in a City Council race, thanks to ranked-choice voting being allowed in City-run elections! What?!?! WOW!!!!
That's right—today, Tuesday, June 27, find your polling place, walk into your polling place, grab your ballot and VOTE for more than one candidate! It's DELIGHTFULLY DERANGED DEMOCRACY!
Depending on where you live (check your district here!) you may be eligible to vote for up to SEVEN offices!
(and later in August up at Watkins Glen: NASCAR RACES. VROOM VROOOOOOOOOOOM)
Join the SIXTY THOUSAND other New Yorkers representing around TWO PERCENT of the voting population who have already voted by getting to your polling place TODAY BEFORE 9 P.M. to cast your ballot!
Get acquainted with ranked-choice voting here. Learn more about the candidates on your ballot here. Watch old videos of Crazy Eddie TV commercials here. BUT ONLY WATCH AFTER YOU VOTE, AS A TREAT! GO GO GO!
Don't delay! VOTE TODAY!!!
And more links to start your Primary Day:
Gothamist has a roundup of the City Council primary races that have the most ballots cast during early voting. A Harlem district, where Inez Dickens, Al Taylor, and Yuself Salaam—an advocate for criminal justice reform and member of the Central Park Five—are running to replace Kristin Richardson Jordan has the most early ballots cast, with just under 4,000. You can watch the three debate each other here, courtesy of NY1.
Another City Council race to keep an eye on: Council District 26 in Queens, where incumbent Julie Won is facing a fierce challenge from the left in the form of Hailie Kim.
Citizens Union, the nonprofit that runs Gotham Gazette, announced that the publication will be shutting down in a few days. We wish the journalists well, and we wish their bosses many sleepless nights and stomach problems.