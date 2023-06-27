New Yorkers: The Hour of Voting Is Upon Us, Right Now. It’s Primary Day. Time to Vote. Go Vote!

It's Primary Day in New York City and New Yorkers registered with a party can vote for more than one candidate in a City Council race, thanks to ranked-choice voting being allowed in City-run elections! What?!?! WOW!!!!

That's right—today, Tuesday, June 27, find your polling place, walk into your polling place, grab your ballot and VOTE for more than one candidate! It's DELIGHTFULLY DERANGED DEMOCRACY!

Depending on where you live (check your district here!) you may be eligible to vote for up to SEVEN offices!

That's right: UP TO SEVEN OFFICES!

There are:

City Council races (ranked choice!!!!)

District Attorney races

Civil Court judgeship races

Judicial Convention delegate races

Judicial Convention alternate races

County Committee races

District Leader races

(and later in August up at Watkins Glen: NASCAR RACES. VROOM VROOOOOOOOOOOM)

Join the SIXTY THOUSAND other New Yorkers representing around TWO PERCENT of the voting population who have already voted by getting to your polling place TODAY BEFORE 9 P.M. to cast your ballot!

Get acquainted with ranked-choice voting here. Learn more about the candidates on your ballot here. Watch old videos of Crazy Eddie TV commercials here. BUT ONLY WATCH AFTER YOU VOTE, AS A TREAT! GO GO GO!

Don't delay! VOTE TODAY!!!

