It’s Our Birthday! Help Us Celebrate

On May 2nd, 2022, we flicked on the switch here at Hell Gate on a little test to see if people wanted worker-owned news coverage like ours.

Two years and thousands of blog posts later, we're not just surviving, we're thriving. We've gone from a group of five plucky out-of-work journalists who were funding the site ourselves to a group of seven full-time workers, replete with fully covered healthcare, a business manager, a part-time office, and thousands of paying subscribers. We're proud to help pave the way for worker-owned local journalism, and are so happy to see so many other new outlets taking up the model.

And at Hell Gate, we actually observe two birthdays, because honestly, we love celebrating: one in May, when we launched our funky test website, and one in July when we launched our full,we're-actually-gonna-do-this-for-real website with a paywall. Stay tuned, we've got some big things in the works for this summer when we celebrate our paywalled full-launch anniversary, but in the meantime, we can't express enough how much we appreciate all the support of our waiters (and, of course, our haters).

With deep appreciation,

Adlan, Chris, Esther, Katie, Max, Nadia, and Nick