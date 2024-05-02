Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Take our reader survey today!
Navel Gazing

It’s Our Birthday! Help Us Celebrate

Wow, two years of Hell Gate.

12:54 PM EDT on May 2, 2024

Hell Gate bridge on a day with blue skies and scattered clouds in April 2022.

(Photo: Tod Seelie)

On May 2nd, 2022, we flicked on the switch here at Hell Gate on a little test to see if people wanted worker-owned news coverage like ours. 

Two years and thousands of blog posts later, we're not just surviving, we're thriving. We've gone from a group of five plucky out-of-work journalists who were funding the site ourselves to a group of seven full-time workers, replete with fully covered healthcare, a business manager, a part-time office, and thousands of paying subscribers. We're proud to help pave the way for worker-owned local journalism, and are so happy to see so many other new outlets taking up the model. 

And we won't lie—we love and track all the compliments we get from our readers. We're only still around because of the support of our readers, so if you're reading this but not yet a subscriber? Now is the time!

If you want to keep us going another two hundred years? Subscribe today

🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳  Subscribe to Hell Gate on our birthday 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 

Or throw us a tip.

🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳  Give us a tip on our birthday 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 🥳 

And at Hell Gate, we actually observe two birthdays, because honestly, we love celebrating: one in May, when we launched our funky test website, and one in July when we launched our full,we're-actually-gonna-do-this-for-real website with a paywall. Stay tuned, we've got some big things in the works for this summer when we celebrate our paywalled full-launch anniversary, but in the meantime, we can't express enough how much we appreciate all the support of our waiters (and, of course, our haters). 

With deep appreciation, 

Adlan, Chris, Esther, Katie, Max, Nadia, and Nick

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

The Cops

We Can’t Afford Public Libraries But Check Out This Sick NYPD Media Production Celebrating the American Flag

The mayor and his police brass are obsessed with a piece of jingoistic propaganda they staged after arresting a bunch of college kids. They’re right to be, it’s awesome.

May 2, 2024
Leave Your Apartment

Crackhead Barney Wants to See You at a Protest

Just don’t ask New York City’s foremost living performance artist why she does what she does.

May 2, 2024
Morning Spew

The ‘Outside Agitator’ Narrative Is Getting Pretty Messy

These tidbits raise more questions than they answer.

May 2, 2024
See all posts