Fresh Hell

Introducing Hell Gate’s Spring Sale

Get a discounted subscription and Hell Gate hat, just in time for the season of sun.

12:44 PM EDT on March 13, 2023

Hell Gate mascot Stiva showing off his stylish new hat.

The season's changing. Buds are springing from the branches of trees and shrubs. And to mark the return of longer days, Hell Gate's bringing back a bunch of deals that support worker-owned journalism AND make you look cool as hell. 

That's right—for the next two weeks (March 13-27), we're dropping prices on our annual SUBSCRIBER and BELIEVER subscriptions—and expanding who can take home a sweet, union-made Hell Gate hat. 

You can now sign up for our annual BELIEVER subscription for $150, a 25 percent discount! That gets you:

  • A Hell Gate hat;
  • Hell Gate stickers;
  • Commenting privileges on the website; and
  • Four exclusive quarterly events with the Hell Gate team.

But that's not all—we're dropping the price of our annual SUPPORTER subscription to $75, also a 25 percent discount! And what does that get you? A whole lot more than it did!

  • For the first time ever, a Hell Gate hat;
  • Hell Gate stickers; and
  • Commenting privileges on the website.

(And please note that after a year, you'll be able to renew at our standard price of $100 and $200 depending on your subscription level).

Help support a new model for local journalism, and by doing so, help make your city better! Spring into Hell Gate! 

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

