Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Subscribe to Hell Gate this week for big savings!
Navel Gazing

Introducing Hell Gate’s Birthday Sale!

Let's keep the birthday celebration going with deep discounts on subscriptions and so, so many hats.

11:41 AM EDT on May 15, 2023

1Comments
Join the Discussion

Last week, Hell Gate marked one year since our birth. And fresh off a successful tips drive (we raised $7,000 in 7 days, whoo!), we're looking to continue our birthday celebration. Call us shameless, but we want to get even more stylish Hell Gate hats out into the world. Did someone say "birthday sale"?

That's right—for just the next week (through May 21st), we're dropping prices on our annual SUPPORTER and BELIEVER subscriptions—and expanding who can take home a sweet, union-made Hell Gate hat. 

You can now sign up for our annual BELIEVER subscription for $150, a 25 percent discount! That gets you:

  • A Hell Gate hat;
  • Hell Gate stickers;
  • Commenting privileges on the website; and
  • Four exclusive quarterly events with the Hell Gate team.

But that's not all—we're dropping the price of our annual SUPPORTER subscription to $75, also a 25 percent discount! And what does that get you? A whole lot more than it did!

  • For a limited time, a Hell Gate hat;
  • Hell Gate stickers; and
  • Commenting privileges on the website.

(And please note that after a year, you'll be able to renew at our standard price of $100 and $200 depending on your subscription level).

Help support a new model for local journalism, and help us continue to have the best birthday month ever! Subscribe today!

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Staying Alive

An Ode to the COVID-19 Testing Van

RIP to my one true love.

May 15, 2023
Morning Spew

Daniel Penny Is Being Treated Like He’s a Cop

The most predictable thing in the worst way, and other links to start your day.

May 15, 2023
Podcast

Hell Gate’s Inaugural Podcast Fundraiser Birthday Party

Celebrating one year of Hell Gate.

May 12, 2023
Paying Rent

Why Are NYC Democrats Endorsing This Landlord-Backed Bill That Would Be a ‘Total Disaster for Rent-Stabilized Housing’?

One lawmaker dropped their support after Hell Gate asked them about it.

May 12, 2023
See all posts