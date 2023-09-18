I’m a Baddie (Put Donuts in My Coffee Milkshake)

It is our duty to alert you when corporations attempt to use hard-won scientific advancements to play God. So on Sunday afternoon, we walked into the Dunkin' on Delancey Street and ordered an Ice Spice MUNCHKINS® Drink.

What intrigued us most about this new beverage collaboration with the Bronx-born rapper was the company's audacity to put actual donuts into the mix. "Historically, no bakery treat had made its way into one of Dunkin’s signature drinks," the company stated in a press release.

Schematics of the beverage's assembly that were leaked online by dubious baristas showed a disturbingly complex recipe requiring several pumps of "liquid cane sugar," two injections of caramel syrup both below and atop a swirl of whipped cream, and up to four pumpkin-flavored donut holes, depending on the size that is ordered.

Asking for the Ice Spice drink felt slightly transgressive, not just because the smallest version contains 44 grams of sugar and nearly 600 calories—there was no signage whatsoever to indicate that the drink was actually on the menu and for sale. Our barista, who was wearing a surgical mask and a Dunkin' baseball hat with a Yankees logo on it, quickly confirmed that it was, and that plenty of people were buying it.

The company's press release suggests that the drink is "reminiscent of the texture of a cookies and cream shake," but that's not true. The crumbled up donuts, soggy and suspended in a glop of caramel cement, make you yearn for their original texture. It's like taking the three olives off the toothpick atop your martini, finely chopping them, and dumping them into the cocktail. The straw gets frequently clogged with mush, and you can't taste any pumpkin, just the sweet artificial burn of liquid caramel.

Who is buying all these painfully sweet "coffee" drinks? Very young people, allegedly.

"Gen Z was raised during tough times, through recessions and a global pandemic," one coffee expert told the blog Coffee Intelligence. "Candy-flavored coffee is a way of rebelling against the super-functional perfection that millennials have been seeking." The same article noted that the flavored coffee market is projected to rise from $6 billion in global sales to $8 billion by 2028.

In this way, the Ice Spice drink makes a lot of sense: The world is extremely fucked up right now, so why not toss a few donuts in my milkshake so I can feel alive?

Three young art students, Thomas, Makena, and Elle, had come to Dunkin' at the same time to order the shake, and were able to share their impressions.

"You're not gonna get it the first sip but, second, third sip, something kind of snaps. It's kind of gross, but then it grows on you," Thomas said. "The chunks feel gross, but then it's kind of fun. It's like a little game."

Makena disagreed. "It's way too textural. If you're getting a drink like this, you're expecting it to be smooth," she commented. "But this is—you get hit with so many feelings in your mouth."

"I like it," Elle proclaimed. "It's chunky! There's donuts!"

"There's something about knowing that Ice Spice was a part of this," Thomas added. "She loves it, and I love it because she loves it."

Some more links that will get stuck in your straw:

And finally, if you're gonna give the Bills a billion dollars in public money, you might as well cheer them on:

Back with the best fans in the world for the @BuffaloBills home opener! #GoBills pic.twitter.com/yjPQpb7DlD — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) September 17, 2023