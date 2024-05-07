Morning Spew
Governor Kathy Hochul Very Sorry She Said ‘Young Black Kids Growing Up in the Bronx’ Aren’t Familiar With the Word ‘Computer’
And other links to start your Tuesday.
The NYPD Is Arresting Homeless Migrants in Fare Evasion Crackdown
Without work authorization and being shunted around the city, migrants are ending up in the City's labyrinthine misdemeanor court system.
Yes, You Can Buy a Revel Scooter on Facebook Marketplace—But You Probably Shouldn’t
Revel scooters aren't gone forever—if you know where to look.
Join us for two voter registration events before the June 25 primary!
Hell Gate and Brooklyn Brewery invite you to join us at two voter registration events at the Brooklyn Brewery tasting room in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, ahead of the June 25th general election primary!
Register to vote! And beer? What's not to like? →
The Mayor’s Office Doesn’t Like City Councilmembers Asking Questions About Top Advisors Accused of Sexual Harassment
What if the City Council is the one doing that alleged harassment? And other links to start your day.
Body Cam Footage Shows NYPD Officers Killed Win Rozario in Under Two Minutes: ‘This Was An Execution’
The disturbing videos show police made no effort to deescalate before killing the 19 year old as he was in the midst of a mental-health crisis.