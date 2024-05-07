Skip to Content
Morning Spew

Governor Kathy Hochul Very Sorry She Said ‘Young Black Kids Growing Up in the Bronx’ Aren’t Familiar With the Word ‘Computer’

And other links to start your Tuesday.

8:46 AM EDT on May 7, 2024

For some reason, New York's leaders can't get enough of flying across the country and speaking at the conference of world-historical financial criminal Michael Milken. Two years ago, it was Eric Adams who made a much-needed appearance at the Milken Institute Global Conference. And Monday, it was Governor Kathy Hochul's turn, apparently to tout the state's own investments in artificial intelligence, but she wanted to make sure it was a memorable one.

During a "fireside chat" with MSNBC's Jonathan Capeheart, Hochul said that "right now we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don’t even know what the word 'computer' is."

What? Kathy? 

"Repeating harmful stereotypes about one of our most underserved communities, while failing to acknowledge the state's consistent institutional neglect, only perpetuates systems of abuse," State Senator Amanda Septimo, who represents the South Bronx, told the New York Times

As Queens State Senator Kristen Gonzalez pointed out, the effort that Hochul was there to promote is a giant giveaway to the tech and research institutions that have developed AI technology with little to no guardrails for its use, allow for insanely dangerous applications of the technology, and generally do nothing to close technology gaps in places like the Bronx, which still lacks reliable, affordable broadband internet. 

Hochul has since apologized. 

"Of course Black children in the Bronx know what computers are," the governor said in a statement. "The problem is that they too often lack access to the technology needed to get on track to high-paying jobs in emerging industries like AI."

Governor, maybe if you're so into the wonders of "AI," you should just stick with whatever ChatGPT spits out next time? 

Other links to start your day on a computer, a word everyone knows, it cannot be reiterated enough: 

