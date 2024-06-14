Hochul and Adams Agree: It’s Time for a Mask Ban on the Subway

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul seem to agree on a lot lately: shelving congestion pricing, and now, a ban on wearing a mask on the subway.

"In our transit system, people have hid under the guise of wearing a mask for COVID to commit criminal acts and vile acts," Adams told the crew at WABC's "Cats & Cosby" radio show on Thursday. "I think now is the time to go back to the way it was pre-COVID, where you should not be able to wear a mask at protests and our subway systems and other places."

Governor Hochul floated the mask ban in an interview with CNN on Wednesday night, and pointed to recent incidents on the subway as justification. In one instance, a pro-Palestinian protester—who wasn't wearing a mask but was accompanied by other people who were covering their faces—seemed to threaten people on a subway car, leading a group in chanting, "Raise your hands if you're a Zionist" before saying, "This is your chance to get out." And on June 10, a different individual in Union Square, also not wearing a mask, and not on the subway, shouted antisemitic comments at demonstrators at a vigil for Israelis killed on October 7.

"There was a ban on masks before the pandemic, that you couldn't have face coverings that didn't serve a purpose," Hochul told CNN. "You're sitting on a subway train and someone puts on a mask like this and comes in—you don't know if they're going to be committing a crime, they're going to have a gun, or whether they're just going to be threatening or intimidating you because you are Jewish, which is exactly what happened the other day. Absolutely unacceptable in the state of New York."

At the same time, Hochul seemed to acknowledge how difficult it would be to enforce this law, given that for two years, it was the MTA's official policy to encourage riders to wear a mask in the system. (Oh, and hey: COVID is real.) "We understand how complex this issue is, and we're just listening to people and addressing their needs and taking them very seriously," Hochul said.

New York's mask ban exists because in 1845, the state legislature wanted to crack down on the anti-rent movement, in which a group of masked farmers banded together to fight against their landlords. The NYPD also used it to arrest Occupy Wall Street protesters in 2011. Given the NYPD's recent history of violently cracking down on pro-Palestinian demonstrations, it's safe to assume that anti-mask laws will be used as yet another pretext to shut down peaceful protests.

"The governor's concerns about masks disguising criminal activity won't be quelled by banning anonymous peaceful protest," Donna Lieberman, the executive director of the New York Civil Liberties Union, told the AP. "Mask bans were originally developed to squash political protests and, like other laws that criminalize people, they will be selectively enforced—used to arrest, doxx, surveil, and silence people of color and protestors the police disagree with."

