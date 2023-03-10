May I Suggest Finding a Carpeted Bar With a Fog Machine This Slushy Weekend?

This weekend, staying in is a totally reasonable choice. It's supposed to rain (snow?) tonight, and the rest of the forecast is nice and gray. Your shoebox apartment is warm and cozy, and you're paying however many dollars a month for all of those streaming options. No judgment here, really.

But, you know, if you decide to go out, I have a suggestion: Mansions in Ridgewood, where last weekend, the party lasted so long that a representative from the NYPD stopped by and told the revelers, "If we have to come back here again, we're not going to be happy."

It was two peoples' birthdays at Mansions that evening, but I never found out whose. "It's a wine bar that's also a club," one of my roommates said. "I think you would like it." Another roommate couldn’t come out on Saturday because she was doing some 80-year-old poet's taxes. Over one person's complaints, we ordered an Uber XL from a third person's birthday party in Crown Heights, and it dropped us off on Metropolitan Avenue beside the Western Beef.

We walked through a pile of coats into Mansions, and another friend was waiting on the other side. He offered me something fun, and I said I would get a drink and think about it. The bartenders were friendly but busy, so I felt a little bad that I ordered a cocktail off of the menu that was called an "Island Old Fashioned," which tasted like it had Falernum and rum in it.

The dance floor was covered with carpet—I asked Mansions how they maintain it, and via Instagram DM, a representative replied, "We vacuum it"—and the walls were wood-paneled like someone's white dad's study. It was also full of fog, magenta and red lights, and people huddled together. I decided I would have fun after all. Two DJs—Alien D and "Andrew Devlin"—played together. Next to me on the dance floor, there was a single black hoodie hanging on the wall, and I remember the open hood facing me, though that doesn't make a ton of sense. (I tried not to look too deeply into it.) The DJs played "Vogue" and everyone lost it. "Whose birthday is it?" I asked, and my friend turned away to talk to someone, before turning back quickly. "I thought that was my friend whose birthday it is," he said. "He has the same haircut and is wearing, like, the same sweater."

"We're in Ridgewood," I reminded him. "Sometimes: same haircut, same sweater, different guy."

All my friends Ubered home, but I stayed at Mansions because at that point, I was having a blast. I realized later that I would have to take the bus home, or buy a $40 ride of my own. Shadow boxing past the Linden Hill cemetery, I watched the tombstones turn to ghosts, and took the B38.

Tonight, someone called adobeprincess will be DJing at Mansions. Check it out.

—Adlan Jackson

Writer-editor's note: While I fully endorse this glowing review of Mansions, I do have a cautionary tale for all my fellow forgetful partygoers. After holding my own birthday bash at Mansions, I left a sentimentally valuable, custom-embroidered tote bag at the club near the aforementioned coat pile. When I went back a few days later to pick it up, the cool bartender handed me the contents of my tote, but told me that the owner had actually taken the bag itself and used it to go grocery shopping, then left it in his car. Although the owner has allegedly received my contact information, I have not heard a peep about it since. I'm honestly really bitter. But that being said, a carpeted dance floor is unbeatable—just make sure you leave your sturdy yet stylish canvas totes at HOME. —Katie Way

