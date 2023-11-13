Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Get a hat before they're gone!
Sales

Hell Gate’s Farewell to Hats Sale!

To make room for more swag, we need to unload hats—for an all-time low price!

10:01 AM EST on November 13, 2023

1Comments
Join the Discussion

Every year Hell Gate offers top subscribers a new, effortlessly stylish, piece of branded swag. This year’s offering, in production now, is going to knock your socks off. But first, we must retire a legend.

We'll admit it: It's going to be tough to beat our union-made baseball hats, which have been the talk of the city since their debut last fall. Stylish, durable, comfortable, sporting much of the same colorway as those cool mid-90s Chicago Bulls championship hats...we were absolutely on fire right out of the gate with our apparel.

They were a true mark of a local news sicko—only our highest-level subscribers were able to get their hands on these beautiful hats. 

That's why we're here to let you know that before we switch over to our new swag this December, we're offering a special all-timer of a Hell Gate deal:

YOUR LAST CHANCE TO GET A HELL GATE HAT!

Not only that, but by subscribing now, you'll get TWO PIECES of Hell Gate swag in twelve months. What a deal!

For the next week (November 13-19) or until we run out of hats, we're dropping prices on our annual SUBSCRIBER and BELIEVER subscriptions—and expanding who can take home one of the last of our sweet, union-made Hell Gate hats. 

You can now subscribe to become an annual BELIEVER for $150, a 25 percent discount! That gets you:

  • A Hell Gate hat
  • Hell Gate stickers
  • Commenting privileges on the website, and
  • Four exclusive quarterly events with the Hell Gate team (including our holiday party!)

But that's not all—we're dropping the subscription price to be an annual SUPPORTER to $75, also a 25 percent discount! And what does that get you? A whole lot more than it used to!

  • A Hell Gate hat
  • Hell Gate stickers, and
  • Commenting privileges on the website

(And please note that after a year, you'll be able to renew at our standard price of $100 and $200 depending on your subscription level.)

Help support a new model for local journalism, and claim one of a quickly-diminishing number of hats!

Hell Gate@
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Eternal City

Winston Churchill’s Mother? You’ve Got the Wrong Brooklyn Address

"We don't know for certain when or where she was born," said one historian, despite what a plaque on a Cobble Hill apartment building says.

November 13, 2023
Morning Spew

Eric Adams Still Has the NY Post in His Corner

The Post tries to protect the mayor, plus more links to start your week.

November 13, 2023
Locked Up

Rikers So Broken Even the Monitor Whose Job Is to Know How Broken It Is Now Says He Has No Idea

In a new report, the court monitor overseeing NYC jails calls the Adams administration's resistance to reform an "insurmountable impediment."

November 10, 2023
See all posts