Fresh Hell

Hell Gate’s Extremely Nice Endless Summer Sale

A month of Hell Gate for only $0.69? That's nice!

10:49 AM EDT on September 18, 2023

Are you sad that the days are getting shorter? Convinced that Mr. Softee knows your order on sight? Get an erotic chill when you see discounted sunscreen? 

Don't worry: Summer may technically be coming to a close, but Hell Gate's Endless Summer Sale will keep the sand between your toes.

For a limited time only, get your first month of Hell Gate for just $0.69. This bears repeating: through Sunday, September 24th, you will pay just 69 cents for one whole month of independent, fun-to-read, local journalism. (Note: This deal is only available to new subscribers.)

Do not mistake us: If you (wisely) participate in this sale, you are buying an annual Friend-level subscription, but your first month will cost $0.69—an 88 percent discount off the normal price. This is a sale so patently nice, we just mentioned it thrice.

SMASH THIS BUTTON TO GET UNLIMITED HELL GATE FOR JUST 69 CENTS!

Subscriptions not only provide you, the subscriber, with a perfectly calibrated mix of cultural coverage, on-the-ground reporting, political analysis, and blog posts about birds, but it helps us realize our dream of a worker-owned, subscription funded media company dedicated to covering New York City. Nice! Subscribe!

Thanks for reading!

Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

