Fresh Hell

Hell Gate’s Hottest Ever Sale Is in Fact Hotter Than Hell (Which Is Very Hot)

A month of Hell Gate for only $0.99? That's hot.

12:00 PM EDT on July 17, 2023

Three spotted lanternflies superimposed over a closeup of a pool, along with the words HELL GATE'S HOTTER THAN HELL SUMMER SALE!

(Hell Gate)

The sun is scorching, the dew point is cursed, and the dog is melting. Do something cool, and take advantage of Hell Gate's best subscription deal yet: $0.99 for your first month!

That's a $9.00 discount on the first month of a Supporter-level Hell Gate subscription, meaning you'll have nine extra bucks that can go toward your Con Ed bill, or a couple of Mister Softee cones, or a tub of those spicy bar olives to pop into your mouth as you catch up on all the fantastic journalism you've been missing. (Note: This deal is only available to new subscribers.)

After your introductory month, you'll be renewed at the regular Supporter rate of $9.99/month. In addition to those sweet, sweet savings, you'll get some cool Hell Gate stickers, and you'll have commenting privileges on the site. Have strong feelings about whether mid-day showers are worth it? Battle it out with a stranger in our comment section!

So what are you waiting for? Pretend this subscribe button is a spotted lanternfly and smash it!

SMASH ME TO GET HELL GATE FOR $0.99 FOR THE FIRST MONTH

Why are we having a sale this hot?

This week marks one year since we flipped the switch and the official Hell Gate website lurched to life. Twelve months later, we're still here, still thriving, still proving to the haters that worker-owned journalism is a necessary (and fun!) part of the local news ecosystem.

Think of this sale as a celebration, and a call to action: If you support what Hell Gate is all about, subscribe!

