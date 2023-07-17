Fresh Hell
Hell Gate’s Hottest Ever Sale Is in Fact Hotter Than Hell (Which Is Very Hot)
A month of Hell Gate for only $0.99? That's hot.
NYC Isn’t Even Pretending to Try to Get People Off Deadly Rikers Island
And more stories to start your steaming hot week.
NYC’s UPS Workers Are Ready to Strike
"You're making like $200 a week, maybe $300 if you're lucky. It's impossible to live off of what they're paying."
NYC Noise’s Jessica Hallock Wants You to Embrace Experimental Shows
"Nobody I know has ever seen a July like this," she said of this month's upcoming shows.
Actors Join the Writers on the Picket Line: ‘I Don’t Want to Be Replaced by Artificial Intelligence’
A roiling hot summer of labor action has basically shut down the entertainment industry.