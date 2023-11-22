Hell Gate’s Guide to Safe Thanksgiving Conversation Topics

Now—perhaps more than ever—the holiday season is a flashpoint for challenging political discussions. As families gather together to break bread and make merry, it can be tough to steer conversation away from topics that change the mood from festive and seasonal to tense and oppositional. Wars in Gaza and Ukraine, the 2024 election cycle, immigration, income inequality, the housing crisis—talk about a minefield! If you're feeling apprehensive about the prospect of another post-turkey "debate" with your loudest uncle or most active-on-Reddit cousin, don't worry: Hell Gate has your back with a list of topics that are totally, one hundred percent guaranteed to go over easy when you bring them up at the dinner table.

Of course, you don't need to bring up every single thing we're suggesting—but it could be smart to keep a tab with this article open on your phone so you always have something else to bring up if dinner table talk starts veering into dicey territory. Trust us: Your family will definitely want to gab about all of this stuff. They will not be annoyed or think that you're up your own ass about living in New York City. In fact, you should probably let them know that if they're interested in the things you're bringing up, they should subscribe to Hell Gate.

OK, on to the prompts: