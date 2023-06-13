First Woman NYPD Commissioner Quits Job She Never Really Had

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down. The former Nassau County Police Department chief of detectives, who was plucked out of relative anonymity by the Eric Adams transition team, is leaving the position after just eighteen months on the job—a short tenure for the NYPD's first woman commissioner, but not necessarily a surprising turn of events.
So where did that leave Sewell? Not very involved in running the police department, it turned out. Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that Sewell had to run almost every decision she made for the department by City Hall, including promotions and appointments.
But Sewell decided there was one cop she couldn't let slide: Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, whom Sewell had pledged to discipline after he let a former NYPD officer who menaced three kids with a gun walk free. Maddrey faces minimal punishment—the loss of a few vacation days. But even this slap on the wrist, it looks like, proved too much for Adams, who is tight with Maddrey. The intensity of Adams's and others' support for Maddrey is bizarre (as we've reported), but it tells us a lot about where the actual power in the NYPD can be found. And it wasn't with Sewell.