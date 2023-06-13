Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

First Woman NYPD Commissioner Quits Job She Never Really Had

Keechant Sewell was doing the job Eric Adams and his buddies wanted all along.

9:24 AM EDT on June 13, 2023

Mayor Eric Adams makes a public safety announcement with NYPD Commissioner Sewell and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phillip Banks at City Hall on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Caroline Willis / Mayoral Photo Office)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is stepping down. The former Nassau County Police Department chief of detectives, who was plucked out of relative anonymity by the Eric Adams transition team, is leaving the position after just eighteen months on the job—a short tenure for the NYPD's first woman commissioner, but not necessarily a surprising turn of events. 

Since he took office in January 2022, much of Mayor Eric Adams's leadership team has abandoned ship—his chief of staff, his communications chief, his top lawyer, the City's housing czar, the head of the Department of Social Services, the chief of the Department of Buildings, we could go on. 

But Sewell's departure is less "revolving door" than the result of a power struggle that left Sewell on the outside. Adams has always wanted to run the police department he used to work for, and would possibly have installed his good friend Philip Banks as commish, if Banks wasn't  an "unindicted co-conspirator" in a federal bribery case stemming from his time in the de Blasio administration. So Adams instead installed Banks as the "deputy mayor for public safety," where he acts a shadow commissioner and holds almost weekly public press conferences on public safety in the city, a public-facing role traditionally delegated to the actual police commissioner. 

So where did that leave Sewell? Not very involved in running the police department, it turned out. Over the weekend, the New York Post reported that Sewell had to run almost every decision she made for the department by City Hall, including promotions and appointments.

Being a figurehead was part of the deal, and Sewell, for her part, appeared well-liked by the rank-and-file, pushing back against the modicum of disciplinary recommendations coming from the City's toothless Civilian Complaint Review Board, and letting cops keep vacation days after findings of serious misconduct.

But Sewell decided there was one cop she couldn't let slide: Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, whom Sewell had pledged to discipline after he let a former NYPD officer who menaced three kids with a gun walk free. Maddrey faces minimal punishment—the loss of a few vacation days. But even this slap on the wrist, it looks like, proved too much for Adams, who is tight with Maddrey. The intensity of Adams's and others' support for Maddrey is bizarre (as we've reported), but it tells us a lot about where the actual power in the NYPD can be found. And it wasn't with Sewell. 

Sewell, who presided over a drop in violent crime and a return to "broken windows" policing, seemed well-positioned to be touted as a success story by the reactionary Adams administration—the NYPD got tough again and it "worked." Instead, she's on the way out. The New York Post is already listing possible replacements, and surprise, Banks and Maddrey are at the top of the list. 

Some links (but not to a federal bribery case involving a free trip to the Dominican Republic): 

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Locked Up

The Adams Administration’s Clumsy Campaign to Downplay Violence on Rikers Island Backfires

A federal judge no longer trusts jail officials to give an accurate picture of violence in city jails, and may weigh taking the jails out of city control altogether

June 13, 2023
Paying Rent

Why the Last-Ditch Effort to Pass Good Cause Failed

Lawmakers and advocates point fingers, as New York's dysfunctional government failed to act once again.

June 13, 2023
Correct Opinions

New York’s Age of Design Apathy Is Here

Expensive, garish, barely concealing its contempt and ultimately not achieving much.

June 12, 2023
$20 Dinner

Wildly Delicious, Worker-Owned: Brooklyn’s New Sandwich Shop, Sea & Soil

Check out their pop-up at Grand Army Plaza before the Carroll Gardens shop opens in July.

June 12, 2023
Morning Spew

Delivery Workers Get a Raise—After the App Companies Have Their Say

Tip, tip, tip, and more links to start your day.

June 12, 2023
See all posts