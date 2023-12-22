Skip to Content
Sit With Us at the Eric Adams Table of Success

The Hell Gate podcast returns to discuss our new interactive project, the Eric Adams Table of Success.

12:42 PM EST on December 22, 2023

This week, we launched the Eric Adams Table of Success, an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.

As part of its release, we recorded a special two-part episode of the (still mostly on hiatus) Hell Gate Podcast.

On part one, a roundtable of Hell Gate writers discuss Eric Adams's connections to the world of business, who's who in his campaign, and who he parties with. Stay tuned for part two coming early next week, and be sure to check out the whole Table of Success project here. Happy holidays, from Hell Gate!

To ensure that you don't miss out on part two when it drops: Subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Drop us a line and tell us what you think of this special episode, and please check out the full Table of Success project here. If you enjoy the podcast, give us a five-star rating and tell your friends about it—and please subscribe to Hell Gate so we can make more!

