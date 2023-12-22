Sit With Us at the Eric Adams Table of Success

This week, we launched the Eric Adams Table of Success, an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.

As part of its release, we recorded a special two-part episode of the (still mostly on hiatus) Hell Gate Podcast.

On part one, a roundtable of Hell Gate writers discuss Eric Adams's connections to the world of business, who's who in his campaign, and who he parties with. Stay tuned for part two coming early next week, and be sure to check out the whole Table of Success project here. Happy holidays, from Hell Gate!

