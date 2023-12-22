Podcast
Sit With Us at the Eric Adams Table of Success
The Hell Gate podcast returns to discuss our new interactive project, the Eric Adams Table of Success.
Please Cast Eric Adams’s Socialite Bestie in ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’
Eleonora Srugo, woman about town, high-powered real estate agent, and friend of Eric Adams, would be a fantastic fit for the RHONY reboot—especially if the mayor tagged along for filming.
The NYPD Spent $150 Million to Catch Farebeaters Who Cost the MTA $104,000
The massive increase in overtime spending coincided with just a two percent decrease in serious crime.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Hater? Waiter? Find out! →
Prepare to Get Greasy With This Delicious Chicken on Bleecker Street
Cauldron Chicken uses a secret 300-year-old recipe for its signature bird, one that you have to eat with your hands.
Evidentiary Photo Album: Deputy Mayor Phil Banks’s 2014 Trip to Israel
Three convicted co-conspirators, one unindicted co-conspirator, and memories to last a lifetime.