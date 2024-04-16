Eric Adams: The Billionaire Who Threw Me a Birthday Party and Made Illegal Donations to My Campaign? I Don’t Really Know Him

On March 19, a day after the notorious Chinese billionaire Qin Hui pleaded guilty to making straw donations to a host of candidates for political office, including to Eric Adams's campaign, Adams admitted to knowing Qin, but claimed to not really know him all that well.

"I know who he is. I've met him before," Adams said during his weekly presser, before adding, "He's one of those people who I've met while on the campaign trail: the thousands upon thousands of people that I interacted with from different walks of life in a very unique Eric Adams type of way, and he's one of them."

Subsequent reporting by the CITY found that links between Qin and Adams went a bit deeper than the mayor admitted—shortly after Adams took office, Qin's ex-wife Emma Liu (they divorced in 2021 but continued to share households) was appointed as a member of Adams's Asian Affairs Advisory Council, the brainchild of the embattled Adams aide Winnie Greco.

Well, as it turns out, it appears Adams knows Qin a whole lot better than he's admitted—because in 2020, Adams celebrated his 60th birthday at Qin and Liu's penthouse apartment, complete with a birthday cake adorned with his name that the couple ordered for the then-borough president. (It was also, apparently, Liu's birthday as well.)

More on the joint birthday party, via the New York Daily News:

Video obtained by The News from the 2020 Plaza party shows Adams chatting with other partygoers at Qin and Liu's penthouse roof deck moments before he cuts into a birthday cake shaped like a Cohiba cigar box. Partygoers can then be heard screaming, "Happy birthday, Emma" and "Happy birthday, Eric." "Look around the room folks. Look at the diversity in this room. We all have one thing in common. We love New York. They're about to mess it up, but we're going to show people what New Yorkers are made of," Adams can be seen saying in the video. "Happy birthday. Let’s make sure we take back our city."

Definitely sounds like Qin is just one of the "thousands upon thousands of people" that our mayor "interacted with from different walks of life in a very unique Eric Adams type of way"!

In a statement to the Daily News, Adams's campaign compliance attorney Vito Pitta tried to downplay the birthday party. "When he was borough president, the mayor stopped by a birthday party for Ms. Liu. This was not a campaign event," he said. (Though if we're to take Pitta at his word—stopping by someone's birthday party sure seems like a sign that perhaps you are friends?) Pitta continued, "As the federal government made clear in its court filing, the Adams campaign had no knowledge of illegal activity by Mr. Qin—and any inference otherwise is reckless and false."

