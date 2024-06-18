Eric Adams Oversees a Rent Hike—Again

At the final meeting of the Rent Guidelines Board for 2024, rent went up and shit went down—as to be expected during the Adams administration. Back in May, the two board members out of nine who represent tenants in rent-stabilized housing walked out of a board meeting over proposed hikes between 2 and 4.5 percent for one-year leases and between 4 and 6.5 percent for two-year leases—a figure that even Mayor Eric "I am real estate" Adams seemed to find a little alarming.
In the end, on Monday night, the RGB, which is entirely appointed by Mayor Adams, approved 2.75 percent increases on new one-year leases and 5.25 percent hikes on two-year leases, to go into effect on October 1 for the city's 1 million rent stabilized apartments.
The board met in person at Hunter College in Manhattan, in spite of a request from two of its landlord members, Christina Smyth and Robert Ehrlich. Smyth and Ehrlich cited safety concerns as the reason they wanted a remote vote, but RGB Chair Nestor Davidson denied the request—and thus, their chance at relief from feeling the anger and despair of the people who their votes further immiserated in the midst of a historic housing crisis in the city.
The room where the final vote actually happened was apparently pretty much empty, save for the board members. But outside, a crowd of protesters amassed. Three elected officials—Brooklyn Councilmember Alexa Avilés, and Assemblymembers Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes—were arrested while demonstrating in favor of tenants. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams criticized the rent hike on Twitter, and Brooklyn Councilmember Chi Ossé, who introduced a bill to end brokers fees that's gaining a delicious amount of traction, neatly tied the fights together in a post: "Remember how @REBNY organized ‘1500’ brokers to protest my bill to end forced fees last week (in the name of preventing a rent increase)? Why aren’t they doing the same for the Rent Guidelines Board vote tonight? You know, the meeting where people decide if rents actual [sic] go up."
The actual crowd of protesters, of course, was made up of tenants and housing justice advocates, existentially fearful of yet another rent hike at the height of a historic housing crunch. The annual Rent Guidelines Board process can feel choreographed—a WWE match between New York's tenants and the board, complete with civic duty pageantry like a swarm of electeds and housing advocates derailing last year's preliminary RBG hearing by storming the stage.
But the consequences of the rent increases for tenants in rent-stabilized housing that the board has handed out for the last three years—which have spiked since the de Blasio administration—are very real. When only five percent of housing in the city is affordable for New Yorkers making an average salary, real estate lobbies continue to chip away at tenants rights, and landlords watch their pockets get fatter, New York City inches closer and closer to becoming a place you have to be rich to live in, which is to say an infinitely worse version of the city we love.
Some links that you don't have to be wealthy to read:
- Free the parents of "unruly minors" on the Jersey Shore.
- Columbia let its faculty know the results of its report on antisemitism on campus by giving the exclusive to an Israeli newspaper.
- Meanwhile, CUNY agreed to address nine cases of antisemitism on its campuses after the Department of Education found they failed to respond adequately to the incidents, which took place between 2019 and 2024.
- Via the Appeal: "A trans man who sued the New York prison system for allegedly forcing him to undergo illegal genital examinations will receive $275,000 after the state agreed to settle his case."
- Congratulations to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle union, who finally reached a contract agreement with Gannett after a 19-day strike in April.
- Trouble in paradise?
- The mayor got free tickets to the U.S. Open last year but is able to keep them because he performed an "official duty" (like speaking to the crowd).
- The mayor also, despite his claims otherwise, scored some heavily subsidized to Mexico, Ecuador and Colombia according to his latest Conflict of Interest Board financial disclosures. Man, being the mayor seems sweet!
- Things are looking bleak for Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
- Heartbreaking: The worst person you know just made a great point about how Governor Hochul's dithering on congestion pricing will impact air quality in the Bronx.
- "Hochul's Bet Against Congestion Pricing Is Backfiring"
- Probably not a coincidence that the alleged Gilgo Beach Killer allegedly kept a very detailed manual on how to commit gruesome murders.
- Joe Biden just gave legal protection from deportation to around 500,000 undocumented people married to U.S. citizens.