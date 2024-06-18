Eric Adams Oversees a Rent Hike—Again

At the final meeting of the Rent Guidelines Board for 2024, rent went up and shit went down—as to be expected during the Adams administration. Back in May, the two board members out of nine who represent tenants in rent-stabilized housing walked out of a board meeting over proposed hikes between 2 and 4.5 percent for one-year leases and between 4 and 6.5 percent for two-year leases—a figure that even Mayor Eric "I am real estate" Adams seemed to find a little alarming.

In the end, on Monday night, the RGB, which is entirely appointed by Mayor Adams, approved 2.75 percent increases on new one-year leases and 5.25 percent hikes on two-year leases, to go into effect on October 1 for the city's 1 million rent stabilized apartments.

The board met in person at Hunter College in Manhattan, in spite of a request from two of its landlord members, Christina Smyth and Robert Ehrlich. Smyth and Ehrlich cited safety concerns as the reason they wanted a remote vote, but RGB Chair Nestor Davidson denied the request—and thus, their chance at relief from feeling the anger and despair of the people who their votes further immiserated in the midst of a historic housing crisis in the city.

The room where the final vote actually happened was apparently pretty much empty, save for the board members. But outside, a crowd of protesters amassed. Three elected officials—Brooklyn Councilmember Alexa Avilés, and Assemblymembers Zohran Mamdani and Marcela Mitaynes—were arrested while demonstrating in favor of tenants. City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams criticized the rent hike on Twitter, and Brooklyn Councilmember Chi Ossé, who introduced a bill to end brokers fees that's gaining a delicious amount of traction, neatly tied the fights together in a post: "Remember how @REBNY organized ‘1500’ brokers to protest my bill to end forced fees last week (in the name of preventing a rent increase)? Why aren’t they doing the same for the Rent Guidelines Board vote tonight? You know, the meeting where people decide if rents actual [sic] go up."

The actual crowd of protesters, of course, was made up of tenants and housing justice advocates, existentially fearful of yet another rent hike at the height of a historic housing crunch. The annual Rent Guidelines Board process can feel choreographed—a WWE match between New York's tenants and the board, complete with civic duty pageantry like a swarm of electeds and housing advocates derailing last year's preliminary RBG hearing by storming the stage.

But the consequences of the rent increases for tenants in rent-stabilized housing that the board has handed out for the last three years—which have spiked since the de Blasio administration—are very real. When only five percent of housing in the city is affordable for New Yorkers making an average salary, real estate lobbies continue to chip away at tenants rights, and landlords watch their pockets get fatter, New York City inches closer and closer to becoming a place you have to be rich to live in, which is to say an infinitely worse version of the city we love.

Some links that you don't have to be wealthy to read: