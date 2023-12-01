Morning Spew
Eric Adams Wants YOU to Chip in to His $500,000 Legal Defense Fund
And more links for your Friday.
Finally: It’ll Cost $15 to Drive into Lower Manhattan
Details of the congestion pricing plan, and other links to start your day.
Greenpoint’s Restaurant Row Gets a Nifty New Japanese Sando Shop
Taku Sando puts an American twist on Japanese sandwiches.
The New Corona Plaza Market Doesn’t Seem Like Much of a Market At All
Vendors say the City's new vision for the plaza "feels like a slap in the face." Plus, more of Wednesday's links.
Queens Casino Debates Return: Will Jessica Ramos Be the Immovable Object to Steve Cohen’s Unstoppable Force?
Both Ramos and Cohen ultimately have only one weapon, and it’s the power to scuttle the other’s plans.