Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Hell Gate home
Log In
Eric Adams

Well Well Well Someone Interviewing Eric Adams Actually Calls Out Eric Adams for ‘Sensationalizing Crime’

More longform, freewheeling interviews with the mayor, please.

3:11 PM EDT on March 29, 2024

(The Breakfast Club)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

How does Mayor Eric Adams react to an interviewer who persistently calls him to account for his nonsense? 

The mayor sat down for an interview with The Breakfast Club this week that was rare both for its length—50 minutes—and its refreshingly adversarial tenor. 

It is a matter of public record that Mayor Adams has repeatedly suggested that New York City is a very dangerous place, while at the same time, chastising others for making this same point. 

("The foundation of the public safety apparatus is dissolving right in front of our eyes," Adams said on Monday, before, minutes later, stating that anyone who believes "crime is surging out of control" is "not meeting the facts.")

Usually, no one calls the mayor out for this in real time, but attorney, activist, and Breakfast Club guest Olayemi Olurin, did her level best.

"You continue to say in this that New York is the safest big city, while simultaneously you are the one sensationalizing crime," Olurin told a sputtering Adams. ("I point out facts," he replied, before changing the subject.)

During another notable exchange, Olurin wondered aloud why Adams was more interested in talking about the NYPD officer who had been killed earlier this week, than speaking about the dozens of people who have died in his custody on Rikers Island, or about the death of Win Rozario, who was fatally shot by the NYPD in his own home on Wednesday while he was having a mental health episode.

"I don't want to take you out of context and I don't want people to all of a sudden criticize that you're being dismissive of a young man being shot and killed," Adams said, which of course, was an invitation to the New York Post to do just that.

"Mayor, that's not gonna work on me," Olurin responded.

The mayor's top communicator, Deputy Mayor Fabien Levy, seemed pleased with the results of the interview, which is great—they should let the mayor do this a lot more.

Already a user?Log in

Thanks for reading!

Give us your email address to keep reading two more articles for free

See all subscription options
Christopher Robbins@christrobbins

Chris is an editor at Hell Gate. He spent a decade working for Gothamist, and his work appears in New York Magazine and Streetsblog NYC.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Podcast

The Experts Break Down Hell Gate’s NYC Hot Takes Bracket

Andrew Cuomo should be mayor, it's a proper punishment for his misdeeds vs. Bill de Blasio is a catch, and other important hypotheticals.

March 29, 2024
Fresh Hell

How to Post Ourselves Into a Viral Crime Panic

A series of random attacks in Manhattan dozens of viral videos this week, heavy on fear-mongering.

March 29, 2024
The Cops

New Subway Security Theater Just Dropped: Controversial AI Weapons Scanner

The mayor convened his top leadership to announce the future testing of a weapons screening system that may or may not work as advertised.

March 28, 2024
See all posts