We’re Not Doomed We Just Need Everyone to Realize That We Are Trying to Save the Planet Here
If you want a really chill explainer on the future of NYC's energy grid and its transition to renewables and what's in store over the next few years, we have great news for you—this is the podcast episode you should listen to.
