We’re Not Doomed We Just Need Everyone to Realize That We Are Trying to Save the Planet Here

If you want a really chill explainer on the future of NYC's energy grid and its transition to renewables and what's in store over the next few years, we have great news for you—this is the podcast episode you should listen to.

6:00 PM EDT on April 21, 2023

The Ravenswood Generating Station. (Hell Gate)

New York has a plan to finally get off fossil fuels within the next 20 years. Doing that will mean changing a lot about how we live, from what our buildings look like to how we get around and where our electricity comes from. Can we pull it off? This week, Hell Gate published a series of articles by worker-owner Max Rivlin-Nadler, where he visited one of NYC's oldest power plants in Queens, and a solar-paneled HDFC co-op in Harlem to find out if New York will reach its climate goals—or whether we'll fall short of saving the planet.

This episode is sponsored by Bike Plant. Tell them Hell Gate sent you, and get a 10 percent discount on parts and accessories and some free Hell Gate stickers—what a deal!

New podcasts drop Fridays. And they're free! You can subscribe to the Hell Gate Podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcher, or wherever you normally consume podcasts.

Hell Gate

A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

