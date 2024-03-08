Morning Spew
Cruise Ships Might Actually Have to Stop Spewing Pollution in Red Hook
The "Our Air, Our Water" Act was passed by the City Council yesterday. Plus, more links for your weekend.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Hell Gate
See all posts
How Do Dudes Pee? An Earth-Shattering Reveal
The men of Hell Gate explain things to me.
Let Us Now Praise Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘Eddie,’ a Love Letter to the ’90s Knicks
We talked with the director, Steve Rash, about what he calls his "most interesting and least successful" movie.
Pull up a seat at...
The Eric Adams Table of Success
Hell Gate presents an interactive site exploring dozens of people who are in the mayor's orbit, their connections to each other, and why it all matters.
Hater? Waiter? Find out! →
We Ask Three Subway Riders at Grand Central: Do These Bag Checks Make You Feel Safe?
A day after Governor Kathy Hochul dispatched the National Guard to subway stations, a cursory bag check was supposed to make all the difference.
New Colossus, Old Music Festival Feel
Hear so much live music this weekend, and other links to start your day.