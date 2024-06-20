NYC Comptroller: The NYPD’s $22 Million Gunshot Detection System Flags an Awful Lot of Noises That Don’t Seem to Be Gunshots

New York City has a $22 million contract with the company that makes ShotSpotter, the law enforcement product which purports to detect gunshots with a network of some 2,000 microphones installed around the city, whose feeds are screened by software and human analysts. But according to an audit report released today by the NYC Comptroller's Office, the system misses gunshots that do happen and flags as gunshots a large number of incidents that aren't, needlessly dispatching police to chase their tails.

"Our audit found that 87 percent of the time, ShotSpotter is sending NYPD officers in response to loud noises that don’t turn out to be confirmed shootings," said Comptroller Brad Lander in a statement that accompanied the report, which ultimately concludes that the contract should not be renewed when it expires at the end of 2024, unless the police can do a better job evaluating its performance. "The evidence shows that NYPD is wasting precious time and money on this technology and needs to do a better job managing its resources. Chasing down car backfires and construction noise does not make us safer."

The audit, which reviewed years of ShotSpotter data, found that across 12 months of data from ShotSpotter's installations in Manhattan in 2022, the system failed to alert police of 156 confirmed gunfire incidents in its coverage area. Missing actual gunshots is certainly a problem, but it's not the system's only one, according to the report. ShotSpotter's contract gives it a financial incentive to err on the side of over-reporting gunfire: it's supposed to flag at least 90 percent of gunshots that take place outdoors in its service area. Perhaps as a consequence, the comptroller's report found that a more common problem with the system is that it tends to report gunshots that, when the police are dispatched to respond to it, can't be confirmed as gunfire at all.

The share of shotspotter alerts that turned out to be confirmed gunfire ranged from roughly 20 percent to around eight percent in the months of 2022 and 2023 that the comptroller audited.

The NYPD spent nearly 427 hours last June alone responding to ShotSpotter alerts that turned out not to be confirmed gunshots.

When the Comptroller brought this finding to the NYPD, the department pushed back.

"Where evidence is not recovered to confirm whether a shot was fired or not, it is not definitive proof that no crime has occurred," the department wrote. Sometimes, it argued, incidents that the police can't confirm were gunshots at the time might be established to have been gunshots later. (Since the NYPD doesn't actually record when that happens, it's impossible to know how often that's the case.) Even if ShotSpotter does flag a large number of incidents that aren't gunshots, spending resources to send the cops to check out alerts is actually good, the department argued. "The simple omnipresence of the officers responding to the ShotSpotter alert dissuades further crime in and of itself," the department wrote, acknowledging that "in this case its reduction of crime is difficult to quantify."

SoundThinking, the company that makes ShotSpotter, also challenged the comptroller's conclusions. "Some of the report’s assumptions show a lack of understanding of public safety operations in the field and are dangerous," the company wrote in a statement to Hell Gate. "The NYPD is a sophisticated law enforcement agency, and they wouldn’t waste precious time and dollars on a system that rendered mostly false positives."

Police do respond faster to gunshots reported by ShotSpotter than to 911 calls about gunshots, but only about 98 seconds faster, on average, the comptroller's analysis found, well short of the 5-minute response improvement that SoundThinking has touted.

The NYPD also rejected the comptroller's recommendation that the police not renew the ShotSpotter contract unless and until it can better assess whether the system is doing any good. "Non-renewal of ShotSpotter services may endanger the public and not renewing the ShotSpotter contract until the Department conducts further analysis would be a premature measure," it wrote in its response to the recommendations. "However, it is not feasible to conduct an evaluation prior to the contract renewal period."