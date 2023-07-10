Climate Apocalypse Summer Rolls On

The year started so nicely: a mild winter led to a cool spring, days with light humidity, a gentle breeze, and sweaters in the evening. From a roof, you could see for miles. But then, things took a turn.
First, of course, was the initial visit of Canadian wildfire smoke, which blanketed the city and had us breathe the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes (without the actual fun of smoking cigarettes). Then came the bugs (aphids, it turned out), which arrived at the same time as a return of the wildfire smoke as well as a significant turn in the weather—hot, humid, sticky, unrelenting.
And then yesterday, the floods. While New York City was mostly spared, the Hudson Valley received what's known as a "thousand-year rain event," where up to eight inches of rain fell within three hours. The results of this much water, in this short amount of time, were catastrophic:
The climate is changing in a hurry. There are things that New York can do immediately to urgently wind down its reliance on fossil fuels, like getting its buildings off of carbon-spewing heating systems. That will take a lot of money, political capital, and focus. But at this point, it's a choice between doing the work to head off even worse climate outcomes for New York, or just waiting for the calamity to happen, and spending even more to rebuild. Meanwhile, a cruel summer continues.