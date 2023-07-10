Skip to Content
Hell Gate home
Log In
Morning Spew

Climate Apocalypse Summer Rolls On

Forecast: Frogs.

9:14 AM EDT on July 10, 2023

Sad ferry ride. (Hell Gate)

1Comments
Join the Discussion

The year started so nicely: a mild winter led to a cool spring, days with light humidity, a gentle breeze, and sweaters in the evening. From a roof, you could see for miles. But then, things took a turn. 

First, of course, was the initial visit of Canadian wildfire smoke, which blanketed the city and had us breathe the equivalent of a pack of cigarettes (without the actual fun of smoking cigarettes). Then came the bugs (aphids, it turned out), which arrived at the same time as a return of the wildfire smoke as well as a significant turn in the weather—hot, humid, sticky, unrelenting. 

And then yesterday, the floods. While New York City was mostly spared, the Hudson Valley received what's known as a "thousand-year rain event," where up to eight inches of rain fell within three hours. The results of this much water, in this short amount of time, were catastrophic: 

At least one person is dead from the flooding, which left cars stranded, roads washed away, and train service north of Croton-Harmon on Metro-North suspended.

The severity of the storms were reminiscent of 2021, when remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New York City, leading to flash flooding that left many of the city's highways underwater, and flooded basements in the outer boroughs. Leading up to yesterday's storms, the City sent out alerts telling people in basements to get to higher ground. Luckily, the city was spared the worst of the storms—but more rain is expected today (although the worst is apparently over). 

The rest of the U.S. isn't faring much better: The ocean in Florida is like a jacuzzi right now, meaning a lot more hurricanes are on the way, and the entire Southwest is encased in an unrelenting heat dome

The climate is changing in a hurry. There are things that New York can do immediately to urgently wind down its reliance on fossil fuels, like getting its buildings off of carbon-spewing heating systems. That will take a lot of money, political capital, and focus. But at this point, it's a choice between doing the work to head off even worse climate outcomes for New York, or just waiting for the calamity to happen, and spending even more to rebuild. Meanwhile, a cruel summer continues. 

Some links to take shelter under: 

Thanks for reading!

Register or log in to continue.

See all subscription options.
Hell Gate
A new outlet owned and run by journalists covering New York City, with a mixture of blog posts, features, columns, and investigations.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Hell Gate

Eric Adams

Just How Close Is This Straw Donor Scandal to Eric Adams?

You have questions, we have answers (and some revelations!).

July 10, 2023
Fresh Hell

Here’s Why the FDNY Has to Bust Your Car Windows If You Block a Hydrant

"A bend in the hose will decrease the pressure, and if you have to go up five or six floors, you need all the pressure you can get."

July 10, 2023
Eric Adams

Eric Adams’s Rough Week Ends With Criminal Charges Against His 2021 Campaign Supporters

A group of Adams supporters, including a former NYPD Inspector, allegedly conspired to funnel illegal cash to the mayor's campaign.

July 7, 2023
$20 Dinner

‘Salty Lunch Lady’ Dria Atencio Now Serving Killer Sandwiches, Cakes in Ridgewood

"I cook grandma-style. You know what you're getting just by looking at it, which feels appealing in a childlike way."

July 7, 2023
See all posts