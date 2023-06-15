The Far Right Almost Pulled a Fast One on the Music Hall of Williamsburg

The Music Hall of Williamsburg, one of AEG Worldwide's fine portfolio of New York music venues, found itself embroiled in controversy this week. An event on their calendar, the "Blexit Live Liberation Tour," was the subject of an online outcry and eventually canceled. The club said in a statement posted to Instagram that the organizers of the Blexit event had initially presented the group as "a nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities."

Which is a pretty good prank, because the Blexit Foundation (it's like Black Brexit, but from the Democratic Party) actually is a right-wing organization founded by Candace Owens that's now linked to Turning Point USA (adults who troll college students for a living). One imagines a group of people appearing to be a "nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of urban and minority communities" tied up like at the end of a Scooby Doo episode, with their leader being unmasked and the gang intoning in a shocked unison, "notorious far-right grifter Candace Owens?!"

I'm supposed to come down hard at this point, I suppose, about either cancel culture and free speech, or the dangers of allowing far-right extremists a platform. Ultimately, though, the main thing I hate about this is that it's a giant case of trying to make the internet real life. The Music Hall of Williamsburg is a real place that I've really been to. I don't want to talk about the right for private organizations to decide what or who they allow in their spaces, blah blah blah. This is all annoying as fuck. Turning Point USA is a computer virus. Candace Owens is like that parasite in cat shit that warps your brain and makes you worship cats, except she only infects people in college and the cure is having a job.

As for AEG, we know what's up with them: the megacorporation's billionaire, Philip Anschutz (known colloquially as "The Man Who Owns L.A.") is a powerful donor to conservative causes.

The venue has since canceled its contract with Blexit, writing in their statement, "It has become abundantly clear to us that in actuality this organization provides a platform for hate speech and homophobia, which The Bowery Presents will not tolerate, and we have canceled their rental contract. This event will not take place in our venue."

Updated (6/15/23, 11:10 a.m.): This post has been updated with a note about AEG's owner, Philip Anschutz, and his political associations.

Jinkies! Here are some links:

Lmao NYers weighing in on raids of unlicensed weed shops pic.twitter.com/KRkZFjel9T — Caroline Lewis (@clewisreports) June 14, 2023