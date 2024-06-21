Budget Cuts Foil Pools and Libraries But Maybe New Yorkers Can Catch a Breeze From NYPD Helicopters?

New York's current heat wave will continue into this weekend—95 degrees today, 97 degrees Saturday, and 92 degrees on Sunday. In an appearance on the podcast The Beat 139, Mayor Eric Adams encouraged seniors and kids to take shelter from the heat in the city's cooling centers and on City beaches.
But what about the pools?
"The pools will be open soon," Mayor Adams replied. "Parks will announce the exact dates when the pools will be open." (The opening date for New York City pools has already been announced, but maybe the mayor didn't remember, or didn't want to say it out loud: June 27.)
"Normally, believe it or not, we don't get this intense heat this early," the mayor waffled, apparently admitting to being blindsided by yet another major weather event. In the meantime, Adams pointed to the City's list of cooling centers. "The cooling centers are huge," he said.
No pools, got it. What about libraries, which normally function as cooling centers? They're struggling to stay open, either because of budget cuts implemented by Mayor Adams, or because of broken air conditioning systems caused by…budget cuts implemented by Mayor Adams.
"For decades, the library has been an essential, free resource for all New Yorkers, especially in times of extreme weather," NYPL spokesperson Jennifer Fermino told Gothamist. "Unfortunately, budget cuts endanger our ability to stay open to the public."
So while there's no money to open pools a few weeks earlier, or to keep libraries open and cool throughout the blisteringly hot weekend, maybe New Yorkers can summon some NYPD helicopters to provide a stiff, hot breeze?
- Gothamist published a career retrospective op-ed from competitive hotdog eater Crazy Legs Conti.
- One NYU student is accusing her roommate of stealing her stuff to sell on the Real Real.
- Will Mayor Adams, famous foreign flag enthusiast, raise the Palestinian flag?
- A spokesperson for Turning Point USA and a pro-Trump PAC, which the New York Post apparently thinks makes you a 'journalist,' was kicked out of Zero Bond for a homophobic father's day post. As if a journalist could afford a Zero Bond membership.
- Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill regulating algorithmic curation on social media for users under 18.
- Speaking of the governor, a federal judge isn't buying an environmental case against congestion pricing, so…seems like a good time to start charging people to drive into Manhattan.
- Rent stabilization in Poughkeepsie! I caught a train there once, and time stood still.
- NYPD chief Jeffrey Maddrey's misconduct trial has been pushed back by several weeks because a possible settlement is in the works.
- There's now a visitor center for the National Parks Service at the Stonewall Inn. Happy Pride!?
- Some guitar tips for Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie: loosen up, and maybe get some new blinds?
(Photo: Gedalya Lubman / Flickr)