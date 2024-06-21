Budget Cuts Foil Pools and Libraries But Maybe New Yorkers Can Catch a Breeze From NYPD Helicopters?

New York's current heat wave will continue into this weekend—95 degrees today, 97 degrees Saturday, and 92 degrees on Sunday. In an appearance on the podcast The Beat 139, Mayor Eric Adams encouraged seniors and kids to take shelter from the heat in the city's cooling centers and on City beaches.

But what about the pools?

"The pools will be open soon," Mayor Adams replied. "Parks will announce the exact dates when the pools will be open." (The opening date for New York City pools has already been announced, but maybe the mayor didn't remember, or didn't want to say it out loud: June 27.)

"Normally, believe it or not, we don't get this intense heat this early," the mayor waffled, apparently admitting to being blindsided by yet another major weather event. In the meantime, Adams pointed to the City's list of cooling centers. "The cooling centers are huge," he said.

No pools, got it. What about libraries, which normally function as cooling centers? They're struggling to stay open, either because of budget cuts implemented by Mayor Adams, or because of broken air conditioning systems caused by…budget cuts implemented by Mayor Adams.

"For decades, the library has been an essential, free resource for all New Yorkers, especially in times of extreme weather," NYPL spokesperson Jennifer Fermino told Gothamist. "Unfortunately, budget cuts endanger our ability to stay open to the public."

So while there's no money to open pools a few weeks earlier, or to keep libraries open and cool throughout the blisteringly hot weekend, maybe New Yorkers can summon some NYPD helicopters to provide a stiff, hot breeze?

Stay cool with these links:

(Photo: Gedalya Lubman / Flickr)