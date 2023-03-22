Morning Spew
Bloomberg Is Back (to Using His Billions to Manipulate Democracy)
And other news to start your day
Power
Attention LES Trader Joe’s Shoppers: These Workers Just Launched a Union Drive
"They tell us, oh, we're raking in record profits these days."
Leave Your Apartment
Purp Wants You to Bop Along to Some Club Beats
Welcome to Leave Your Apartment, a regular column in which Hell Gate asks one in-the-know New Yorker where to go out in the next two weeks.
The Cops
The Police Budget Prospers As the Police Watchdog Budget Starves
While the NYPD is already $100 million over budget on overtime alone, the City's police watchdog says its own skeletal budget "does not allow the CCRB to function properly."
Fresh Hell
Hell Gate Presents: March Madness of NYC Hot Takes
We don't 100 percent stand by all of these—but we will defend them if we have to.
Morning Spew
NYC Taxpayers Clean Up Yet Another Mess Created by Cops
And more news for your Tuesday.